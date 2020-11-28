December will be an exciting month with two special events taking place. The first of these will be Jupiter, in its faster orbit, passing slower Saturn low in the southwestern sky during the early evening of December 21. All year, Jupiter has been slowly catching up to Saturn as they both drifted westward as Earth in its faster orbit caught up to them and is now leaving them behind. Since Jupiter passes Saturn only every 20 years, it is worth the effort to watch it happen. This passing will be especially noteworthy because they will appear to be very close together. They have not been this close since 1226! If you miss seeing them on December 21, they will be quite close from December 12 through 29.
The second special event will be the Geminid meteor shower on the night of December 13-14. This annual meteor shower is the finest of the year, but it is often overlooked because it happens when it is cold. This year the shower will be especially interesting because there will be no Moon in the sky to wash out the dimmer meteors. Also, the peak is expected to occur during the late evening across North America. As a result, although the show will last all night, you will be able to enjoy it without staying up too late. Meteors will be seen all over the sky, but if you trace their trails back, they will seem to have come from the eastern sky near the bright twin stars of Gemini (the Twins). After your eyes are adapted to the dark, you could see two meteors a minute at the peak. So from late in the evening until dawn, bundle up warmer than you think you need to be, find a dark place out of the wind with a clear view of the sky, snuggle down into a lawn chair or recliner, and enjoy the show.
Meanwhile, bright but fading Mars will dominate the southern sky. It is currently passing through an area without any bright stars, so this will make it even more unmistakable. You may remember that last spring, Mars passed Jupiter and Saturn. Notice how far it has moved away from them since then. Dazzling Venus will still dominate the eastern pre-dawn sky, but it will be drifting lower and closer to the Sun during December. There will be a special treat for observers in the western part of North America. Just after 1 p.m. PST on December 12, the thin crescent Moon will move over and hide Venus for about an hour. Binoculars will probably be needed to find the Moon low in the western sky and to observe the event. Unfortunately for the eastern half of North America, they will set before the Moon covers Venus.
Highlights
Dec. 3 At about 8:00, the Moon will rise to the lower right of bright Pollux with its twin star Castor above in the constellation Gemini (the Twins).
Dec. 12 a.m. A thin crescent Moon will be close above brilliant Venus. During the day, the Moon will move ever closer to Venus until it covers the planet early in the afternoon for observers in western North America.
Dec. 13 The Geminid meteor shower is expected to peak tonight. You may see two meteors per minute after your eyes are dark-adapted. Bundle up.
Dec. 16 A thin crescent Moon will be below the close pairing of Jupiter and Saturn. Look about 45 minutes after sunset.
Dec. 21 Winter arrives in the northern hemisphere with the December solstice, when the Sun stands still in the sky before moving northward until the June solstice. Stargazers celebrate this as the longest night of the year.
This is the evening when Jupiter will pass very close to Saturn. Look about 45 minutes after sunset.
Dec. 23 The Moon will be close below bright reddish Mars.
Dec. 26 The Moon will be between Aldebaran, the bright reddish eye of Taurus (the Bull), and the Pleiades open star cluster that represents a spot on the shoulder of the bull.
Dec. 30 The Moon again will rise to the right or lower right of bright Pollux with its twin star Castor above in the constellation Gemini (the Twins), but this time they will rise at about 6:00.