February will be a special month with the brightest stars and constellations of the year well-placed for viewing. Even a quick look on a cold night will be rewarding. Start by looking high in the south for the unmistakable three stars in an evenly spaced row that represents the belt of Orion (the Hunter). The knees or feet of the hunter are below or to the right of the belt with the bright blue-white star Rigel forming the foot on the right. His shoulders are above or to the left of the belt with the bright reddish star Betelgeuse forming the shoulder on the left. Add a line of three dim stars hanging from his belt to form his sword, and this brightest constellation in the sky really does resemble a human figure. (The middle star of the sword is not a star, but the Orion Nebula, a cloud of glowing gas. Check it out with binoculars. It will not resolve to a point of light like a star.)
The reddish Betelgeuse is a gigantic star that slowly pulsates in size, much like a gigantic heart. At its largest, if its center was at the center of our Sun, it could extend nearly to Jupiter. Every year it is at its highest, straight in the south, during the evening of February 14, a bright, reddish valentine from nature.
Orion also can help you find other stars and constellations. The three belt stars point downward or to the left to Sirius, the brightest star in the night sky. It represents the jeweled collar of Canis Major (the Great Dog). Sirius sparkles like a diamond when it is near the horizon, and its light passes through more of our atmosphere. The rest of Canis Major resembles a stick figure of a dog standing on its hind legs with a front leg to the right of Sirius.
If you follow the three belt stars upward, they will lead you first to the bright reddish star Aldebaran and then to the Pleiades (or Seven Sisters), an attractive open-star cluster. Both are in the constellation Taurus (the Bull). Aldebaran represents the eye of the bull. Extending to the star’s right and then back above it are four stars that form the rest of a small V-shaped pattern that represents the bull’s face. They are the brightest stars of another open-star cluster called the Hyades. The Pleiades are a spot on the shoulder of Taurus, and in some stories they represent the Seven Sisters being pursued by Orion and protected by Taurus. If you use binoculars, you will find that both clusters contain many more stars than you can see with the naked eye.
Early in the month, if you look about two fists held at arm’s length to the right of Aldebaran, you will find Mars. Notice that they are about the same color and that Mars, although fading, is still brighter than Aldebaran. During February, Mars will be moving eastward, and by the end of the month it will be very close to the Pleiades (or Seven Sisters) open-star cluster.
Highlights
Feb. 3 a.m. The Moon will rise at about midnight to the left of Spica, the brightest star in the constellation Virgo (the Maiden). They will pass through the sky for the rest of the night and will be high in the southwest by dawn.
Feb. 6 a.m. The Moon will be to the upper left of Antares, the brightest star in the constellation Scorpius (the Scorpion). Look about 45 to 60 minutes before sunrise.
Feb. 18 The Moon will be below reddish Mars.
Feb. 19 The Moon will be between Aldebaran, the bright reddish eye of Taurus (the Bull), and the Pleiades (or Seven Sisters) open-star cluster. If the Moon is too bright to see the Pleiades, try covering it with your thumb or mark the spot in the sky and wait a few days for the Moon to move away, and you will be able to see the Pleiades.
Feb. 23 The Moon will be nearly in line with Pollux and then Castor above, the bright twin stars in Gemini (the Twins).
Feb. 25 a.m. Having just emerged from the Sun’s glare, a tight triangle of Jupiter, Mercury to Jupiter’s upper right, and Saturn to Mercury’s right will be visible very low in the east-southeastern sky. The slowly changing triangle will also be present for a few days before and after today. Look about 30 minutes before sunrise. Binoculars may help.
Feb. 25 The Moon will be above Regulus in the constellation Leo (the Lion). The Moon will move in its orbit and will be to the lower left of Regulus on the evening of February 26.