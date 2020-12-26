January will be a very interesting month. First of all, the bright planets Jupiter and Saturn, which were so spectacularly close together last month, will be dropping lower in the southwestern sky, but there will be one last show before they are lost in the sunset glow by mid-month. On January 9-11, Mercury will pass them close to their left. The fast-moving planet will be getting higher each evening, but it will never get very far above the horizon. Even when it is at its highest and brightest during the last two weeks of the month, binoculars and a clear horizon will probably be needed to see it.
Meanwhile, in the early morning sky, brilliant Venus also will be dropping lower and will have a close pairing before it gets very low in the sky. On the morning of January 11, Venus will be visited by a very thin crescent Moon. This should be quite a sight through binoculars about 30 to 45 minutes before sunrise.
In between, Mars, although dimming, will dominate the south to southwestern evening sky. During January, its eastward motion will help us find Aries (the Ram), a fairly dim constellation of the Zodiac that is often overlooked. During the first days of the month, Mars will be to the right (westward) of Aries, but it will pass under (or to the south of) the constellation during the rest of the month. The three main stars of Aries will be the first stars above (northward of) Mars, and they will be the brightest stars in that part of the sky. They form a bent line of stars that look more like a broken stick than a ram. The two brightest stars are on the left (east), and the dimmer third star is closer and bent to the right (or southward).
The Greeks saw Aries as the magical ram with the Golden Fleece that was sacrificed to Zeus, the leader of the gods. The acquisition of its Golden Fleece was the subject of a quest by Jason and the Argonauts who sailed on the ship Argo. (I don’t know how the ram got in the sky with its fleece intact.) During ancient times, the Sun moved into the constellation Aries on the day of the spring equinox, which was recognized as the start of the year. However, as a result of the wobble of the Earth’s axis, the spring equinox is no longer in Aries. It has drifted out of Aries, through most of Pisces (the Fish), and is nearing Aquarius (the Water Bearer). The equinox is now so close to Aquarius that astrologers say that this is the dawning of the Age of Aquarius, which will be a time of peace, love, and individual freedom.
Highlights
Jan. 2 At about 9:00, the Moon will rise to the left of Regulus, the brightest star in the constellation Leo (the Lion).
Jan. 9-11 Low in the southwestern sky, Mercury will be close to the lower left of Saturn with Jupiter close to Saturn’s upper left. On January 10, fast-moving Mercury will be midway between the other two planets. On January 11, it will be beside Jupiter. Look about 30 minutes after sunset with binoculars.
Jan. 11 a.m. A very thin crescent Moon will be close to the right of brilliant Venus. Look about 30 to 45 minutes before sunrise.
Jan. 19 Mercury will be at its brightest and almost at its highest. Look 30 to 45 minutes after sunset with binoculars.
Jan. 20 The Moon will be below reddish Mars. As a bonus, with binoculars you should be able to find the planet Uranus in the same field of view to the south-southeast of Mars. It will be the brightest “star” close to the south of Mars. If you miss it, Uranus will be about as close from January 18 through 22.
Jan. 21 The Moon will have moved in its orbit and will be to be to the lower left of Mars.
Jan. 23 The Moon will be above Aldebaran, the bright reddish eye of Taurus (the Bull).
Jan. 26 The Moon will be to the upper right of bright Pollux and to the lower right of its twin star Castor in the constellation Gemini (the Twins).
Jan. 29 The Moon will have orbited the Earth during January and will be above Regulus in the constellation Leo (the Lion). If the Moon is too bright to see Regulus, try covering it with your thumb.