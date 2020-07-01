July will be one of the most exciting months of the year for watching planets. Brilliant Jupiter, followed closely by bright Saturn, will be at their brightest for the year and in mid-month will be visible all night. This happens because they will reach opposition during July when they will be directly opposite the Sun in the sky as Earth in its faster orbit passes them.
Mars will follow Jupiter and Saturn into the sky at about midnight. During the month, Mars will dramatically increase in brightness as Earth starts to catch up to it. However, since Mars’ orbital speed is relatively fast, it will take Earth until October to catch the red planet. It takes Mars only 1.9 years to orbit the Sun.
Brilliant Venus will be unmistakable in the predawn sky. It will be so bright that you may even be able to see it for a few minutes after sunrise if the sky is very clear and you have kept a close eye on it as dawn approaches. Mercury will be to the lower left of Venus during the last 10 days of the month, but it will be very low and probably hard to see without binoculars.
July also will be the best month for observing two bright constellations that rule the southern summer sky. The brightest and most prominent is Scorpius (the Scorpion). Look south as soon as it gets dark for the bright reddish star Antares that represents the heart of the scorpion. Its body and tail extend to the left and down to near (or below) the southern horizon before curving back up like a fish hook. Its tail ends with a two-stared stinger. The scorpion’s upper body extends to the upper right of the heart for a shorter distance and ends with three stars in a nearly straight line at right angles to the body. They represent the scorpion’s head and the base of its pinchers. The rest of the pinchers are formed in the black of the sky.
The other constellation is Sagittarius (the Archer). It will be easier to find this summer because it will be between the tail of the scorpion and the planets Jupiter and Saturn. Its brightest stars have the shape of a teapot. Four stars on the left form its handle and, on the right, a triangle of three stars pointing down forms its pour spout. A triangle joining the upper right star of the handle, the upper left star of the pour spout, and a star between and above these two forms its lid. A line from the lower right star of the handle to the bottom point of the pour spout forms its base. Your fist at arm’s length will just cover the teapot.
We also note the death of Margaret Burbidge at 100 years old, a titan of astronomy. One of her many accomplishments was to lead the team that determined how stars forge elements via fusion in their cores. However, when one of her team received the Nobel Prize for this seminal work, she was left out.
Highlights
July 2 The Moon will be to the upper left of Antares, the bright heart of Scorpius (the Scorpion).
July 5 After they rise at about 10:00, the Moon will form a triangle with brilliant Jupiter to its upper right and bright Saturn closer to its upper left.
July 11/a.m. The Moon will be to the left or upper left of Mars. Look any time after they rise just after midnight.
July 16/a.m. The crescent Moon will be to the upper right of brilliant Venus before dawn. Aldebaran, the brightest star in Taurus (the Bull) will be to the right of Venus.
July 25 The Moon will be to the upper right of Spica, the brightest star in the constellation Virgo (the Maiden). The Moon will move in its obit and will be to the upper left of Spica on the 26th.
July 28 The Moon again will be above Antares in the constellation Scorpius (the Scorpion) and to the left of its upper pincher. Since the Moon orbits the Earth in 27 1/3 days, it can be near the same star twice in a month.
July 29/a.m. The Delta Aquariid meteor shower will peak after midnight and especially after the Moon sets. You may see a meteor every 3 to 6 minutes. They will be seen all over the sky but will seem to have come from the southern sky. This shower has a flat peak, so you can see some meteors for a couple of weeks before and after the peak.