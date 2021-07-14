July will be a very interesting month in the sky. Although Mercury has left the evening sky, it will still contain Mars, although it will be fading and dropping low, and Venus, that will shine as a brilliant beacon. They will be joined by Saturn, followed by brighter Jupiter, after they rise in the southeast at about 11 as July begins and before it is fully dark by the end of the month.
Fleet Mercury will be low in east-northeastern morning sky until the third week of July. It was at its highest and easiest to see on the morning of July 9. Although it was at this height for a few days, it soon began its sunward plunge.
The Big Dipper will be high in the northwestern sky, seemingly hanging by its handle. The front two stars of the bowl point out the open part of the bowl almost perfectly to the North Star, Polaris, which is also the end of the handle of the Little Dipper. The rest of the dim Little Dipper seems to stand on its handle during July evenings.
The Big Dipper can also be used to find other stars and constellations. If you continue the curve or arc of the dipper’s handle, you will be led first to the bright star Arcturus in the constellation Bootes (the Herdsman) and then to the bright star Spica in the constellation Virgo (the Maiden). If you continue past Spica for a short distance, you will come to four reasonably bright stars low in the southwest that represent Corvus (the Crow). With a little imagination, the four stars do resemble a bird.
A moral story is associated with Corvus. It seems that the god Apollo was thirsty and sent Corvus with Crater (the Cup) to get him a drink of spring water. On the way, Corvus spotted a ripening fig. He sat down on the back of Hydra (the Sea Serpent) to wait for it to ripen before getting the spring water for Apollo. Knowing he would be in trouble, Corvus carried both the cup and Hydra back with him, and he told Apollo that he was delayed because the sea serpent had attacked him. Apollo saw through the ruse and banished all three of them to the sky, where they still reside as close-together, dim constellations. He also gave Corvus the additional punishment that because of his misdeed, crows and ravens would no longer be colorful like the other birds, but would be forever black. This would serve as a reminder that we should always do what we have promised.
Highlights
July 3: Venus passed just to the right (north) of the Beehive open star cluster in Cancer (the Crab). Could be seen quite low in the west-northwestern sky about 30 minutes after sunset. Binoculars helped to see the stars of the Beehive.
July 8 a.m.: A thin crescent Moon was to the left of Mercury, which was nearly at its highest and easiest to see low in the east-northeastern sky.
July 11: The Moon moved to the western sky where its thin crescent was to the right of close-together brilliant Venus and dimmer Mars. Visible low in the western sky about 45 minutes after sunset.
July 12: Venus passed Mars low in the western sky. The Moon was to their upper left and to the right of Regulus in Leo (the Lion). After this day, Venus continues to climb slowly higher while Mars sinks ever lower.
July 16: The Moon be to the upper right of Spica in the constellation Virgo (the Maiden).
July 19: The Moon will be to the upper right of Antares, the bright heart of Scorpius (the Scorpion). By July 20, the Moon will have moved in its orbit and will be to the upper left of Antares.
July 24: After they rise at about 10, the Moon will be between Saturn on the right and brighter Jupiter on the left. They will travel across the sky together for the rest of the night.
July 31: Before it drops into the sunset glow, Mars will have one last pairing as it passes close above brighter Regulus in the constellation Leo (the Lion). Look very low in the western sky with binoculars about 30 minutes after sunset. Venus will be to their upper left.