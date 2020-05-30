The nights are at their shortest during June, but there still will be much to enjoy in the sky.
Although brilliant Venus has left the early evening sky, it will be replaced by fleet Mercury during the first half of the month. Mercury will be at its highest and easiest to see in the west-northwestern sky on the evening of June 4. Look for it 45 to 60 minutes after sunset. It will be halfway between the bright stars Procyon in the constellation Canis Minor (the Little Dog) to its left and Capella in the constellation Auriga (the Charioteer) on its right. It will also be below Castor and Pollux, the twin stars in Gemini (the Twins).
Also during the first 10 days of June, comet SWAN may be visible with binoculars low in the northwestern sky. It may be easiest to find on June 2 when it will pass by the bright star Capella in the constellation Auriga (the Charioteer).
After passing between the Earth and the Sun, Venus will leap into the morning sky. By June 12, Venus will rise 45 minutes before the Sun, and it will rise two hours before the Sun by the end of June.
Bright Jupiter and fainter Saturn will move into the evening sky during June. They will rise close together shortly before midnight DST in early June, but only about an hour after sunset by month’s end. They will be followed by Mars about two hours later. You may remember that in early April, Mars was very close to Saturn, but its faster orbital speed has taken it away.
During June, the Big Dipper will start to tip down in the northwestern sky, but it will still be well-positioned for viewing. The front two stars of the bowl point out the open part of the dipper to the North Star. As an added bonus, these same two stars point in the opposite direction to Leo (the Lion) and its brightest star Regulus. The head and foreparts of Leo are on the western end of the constellation, and the moderately bright stars resemble a backward question mark with its top to the north. Regulus is positioned as the dot of the question mark. The body of the lion fills a space to the left that ends in a right triangle. Two stars, one above the other, represent his hips, and the point of the triangle to the left represents the lion’s tail. During June, the constellation does resemble a crouched lion that is getting ready to pounce on the western horizon.
In Greek mythology, the lion represented the Nemean Lion, a fierce creature with an impenetrable hide that fell from the Moon and ravaged the people in the valley of Nemea near Corinth. Since arrows or spears could not pierce its skin, Hercules killed it with his bare hands as the first of his Twelve Labors. Upon its death, Zeus placed Leo in the sky to honor the bravery of Hercules.
On June 20, summer will arrive in the northern hemisphere with the June solstice, which is when the Sun reaches its most northern point in the sky before starting to move back southward. You can follow this by noting the point on the horizon where the Sun sets. After this date, the sunset point will move southward until the December solstice.
Highlights
June 4 Mercury will at its highest, but still low in the west-northwestern sky. Start looking 30 minutes after sunset.
June 9/a.m. The Moon will be to the lower left of brilliant Jupiter and Saturn after they rise at about midnight until dawn.
June 13/a.m. The Moon will be to the lower left of Mars. Look about an hour before sunrise.
June 20/a.m. Summer arrives in the northern hemisphere with the June solstice. Star gazers note this as the shortest night of the year.
June 23 The crescent Moon will be close to the upper right of the Beehive open star cluster in Cancer (the Crab). This will be best seen with binoculars as soon as it gets dark.
June 24 The Moon will be to the right or lower right of Regulus in the constellation Leo (the Lion) as night falls. By the evening of June 25, the Moon will have moved in its orbit and will be to the upper left of Regulus.
June 28 The Moon will be to the upper right of Spica in the constellation Virgo (the Maiden).
Moon Phase Date Rises Highest Point Sets When Visible
Full Moon June 5 Sunset Midnight Sunrise All Night
Last Quarter June 13 Midnight Sunrise Noon A.M.
New Moon June 21 Sunrise Noon Sunset Not Visible
First Quarter June 28 Noon Sunset Midnight P.M.
Dates and times are approximate.
Sources: StarDate, Jan-Dec. and May-June 2020, Vol. 48, Nos. 1 and 3; Sky and Telescope, June 2020, Vol. 139, No. 6; SkyandTelescope.org