March will be an interesting month in the sky. As the month begins, Mars will be approaching the Pleiades (or Seven Sisters) open star cluster. It will pass closest to the cluster on the evening of March 4 when they will be about one finger width at arm’s length apart. While this can be viewed with the naked eye, binoculars will enhance the view, and you will also see that the cluster contains many stars. The Pleiades and Mars will share the same binocular field until March 11. Notice the gradual change in their position as Mars passes by and the contrast in color between reddish Mars and the icy-blue stars of the Pleiades.
The Pleiades are icy-blue because they are young and very hot stars. They are an open star cluster because they are held together loosely by their common gravity, and they will gradually separate as the stars age. There are also globular star clusters whose stars are tightly held in a dense glob by their common gravity. They will never drift apart.
Most people only see six of the immortal Seven Sisters. While this may be because one of the stars dimmed with age, there are also stories in mythology that explain the missing sister. In one story, a sister hid her face in her cloak so she would not see the Greeks destroying Troy. In another story, one of the sisters put out her light in shame because she had married a mortal.
As Mars continues to drift eastward in its orbit, on March 8 it will be directly on a line between the Pleiades and Aldebaran that represents the bright, reddish eye of Taurus (the Bull). If you look above or northeastward of this grouping, you should find the bright star Capella in the constellation Auriga (the Charioteer). As an added help, Mars will be in line with Capella and Aldebaran at the end of March. Auriga has five primary stars that form a flattened pentagon about the size of your fist at arm’s length. The second star clockwise from Capella lines up with the upper or right side of the V-shaped face of Taurus. It also represents the tip of one of the horns of Taurus, so this star is shared between the two constellations.
Auriga usually represents Erechtheus, who was placed in the sky as a reward for inventing the chariot. He was lame and invented the chariot for mobility. But there is more to the story. The star Capella is translated as “the goat.” This leads to the curious image of a man driving a chariot with a goat over his shoulder and her kids (three dim stars) on his arm. This is explained in one story by Erechtheus being a goat herder, but it also may be a result of two stories being blended through time.
Highlights
March 4 Mars will be at its closest to the Pleiades open star cluster. The view will be enhanced with binoculars. They will remain in the same field of view until March 11.
March 5, a.m. Mercury, which is dropping toward the Sun, will pass close to the left of brighter Jupiter, which is moving higher. Dimmer Saturn will be to the upper right of the close pair. Look very low in the east-southeastern sky about 30 minutes before sunrise. Binoculars may help. Also, the Moon will be above Antares in Scorpius ( the Scorpion).
March 8 Mars will be directly in line between the Pleiades to its lower right and bright Aldebaran in the constellation Taurus to its upper left (or eastward).
March 14 Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 a.m. This has the benefit that for several days you will be able to sleep later and still see the morning planets. They will form a line low in the east-southeastern sky with Saturn on the upper right of Jupiter and Mercury to the lower left and getting lower each day. Look about 30 minutes before sunrise.
March 19 The Moon will be close to the upper left of Mars. Aldebaran, the bright eye of Taurus will be to their lower left (or westward).
March 20 The spring equinox is today. Everyone will have 12 hours of daylight and the Sun will rise straight in the east and set straight in the west. Also, the Moon will be between the two stars that represent the tips of the horns of Taurus. The star on the right (north) is also one of the five principal stars of Auriga.
March 22 The Moon will be near Pollux below and Castor above, the bright twin stars in Gemini (the Twins).