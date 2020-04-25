May will be an interesting month in the sky. Two often-overlooked constellations that are associated with mothers will be well-positioned for viewing and, in honor of Mother’s Day, let’s take a closer look at them.
The first one represents Ariadne, the wife of Dionysius (the Greek god of winemaking). She was the mother of Oenopion, who brought winemaking to the Greek island of Chios while he was king, and Staphylus, who was associated with wine. After Ariadne’s death, Dionysius cast the crown he had given her into the sky where it became Corona Borealis (the Northern Crown).
To find Corona Borealis, it helps to first locate Bootes (the Herdsman). To do this, continue the curve or arc of the Big Dipper’s handle to the bright star Arcturus. The rest of Bootes is formed by two lines of two stars that go generally northward from Arcturus and diverge to form his shoulders. One more star between the two shoulder stars and slightly beyond them represents his head. The constellation has the general shape of a man’s tie or a kite. Corona Borealis is just to the east of the eastern shoulder, and it is shaped like a semi-circle that really resembles a jeweled crown or tiara.
The other mother is the historical Egyptian Queen Berenice II, the wife of Ptolemy III and mother of Ptolemy IV. When her hair that she had offered as a sacrifice disappeared from the temple, the priest, who was facing death, said that the goddess Aphrodite had been so impressed by her sacrifice that she had taken the hair into the sky for all to see. He then showed Berenice a smattering of dim stars that we call Coma Berenices (Berenice’s Hair). The constellation lies to the west of Arcturus and almost on a line between the star that represents the tail of Leo (the Lion) and the end star in the handle of the Big Dipper. Unless the sky is very dark, scan the line with binoculars starting with the tail of Leo. The brightest stars in the constellation are much closer to this end of the line.
The planets also will be interesting during May. Brilliant Venus (who was also a mother) starts the month setting almost three and one-half hours after the Sun, but during May it will dive toward the Sun and be lost in the twilight glow by the end of the month. On the way, Venus will meet fleet Mercury, that will become visible around May 11. They will pass each other on the evening of May 21. After this, Mercury will continue to get higher and more prominent in the early evening sky.
All month brilliant Jupiter and Saturn will be close together in the southeast to southern sky. They will rise at about 1:30 a.m. DST as May begins and at about 11:30 p.m. DST by the end of the month. They will be followed by Mars that will rise about two hours later. Jupiter and Saturn will be just west of Capricornus (the Sea Goat), and Mars will be just to the east.
Finally, recently discovered Comet SWAN may become bright during the last week of May. It will be in the constellation Perseus (the Hero) very low in the west-northwest after sunset and very low in the east-northeast before sunrise. If you don’t see it with the naked eye, try binoculars.
Highlights
May 1 The Moon will be close above Regulus in the constellation Leo (the Lion) as night falls.
May 5 The Moon will be to the left of Spica in the constellation Virgo (the Maiden).
May 12 a.m. The Moon will form a tight triangle with brilliant Jupiter above it and Saturn to its upper left. Look about an hour before sunrise.
May 14 a.m. The Moon will be to the right of Mars and in the easternmost part of Capricornus (the Sea Goat). By May 15, the Moon will have moved in its orbit and will be to the lower left of Mars. Look about an hour before sunrise.
May 21 Brilliant Venus and Mercury will be at their closest as they pass each other. Start looking 30 minutes after sunset.
May 24 The thin crescent Moon will be to the upper left of Mercury and farther from Venus. See how far the planets have separated in three days.
May 28 The Moon will be again close to the right of Regulus in the constellation Leo (the Lion) as night falls.