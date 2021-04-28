May will be an exciting month with two special events to enjoy.
First, the fleet planet Mercury will be at its brightest and easiest to see in the early evening sky for the year. Not only will this usually elusive planet be easy to spot, but as it moves in its orbit it will have several special parings. Early in the evening of May 3, it will be just to the left of the Pleiades (or Seven Sisters) open star cluster. Mercury should be easy to spot low in the west-northwestern sky, but binoculars may be needed to find the Pleiades in the lingering twilight. If it is cloudy on May 3, Mercury will share the same binocular field with the Pleiades for a few more evenings.
After passing the Pleiades, Mercury will continue to climb higher in the sky until May 17. Unfortunately, it will dim somewhat during this time, but it will still look like a fairly bright star. On the evening of May 13, it will be just to the right of the crescent Moon, which should make it even easier to spot. As Mercury drops lower in the sky after May 17, it will have its last pairing on May 28 as it passes brilliant Venus low in the early evening sky.
The other special event will be a total eclipse of the Moon during the early morning of May 11. Unfortunately, not everyone in the U.S. will see the entire event. For roughly the eastern half of the country, the eclipse will be in progress as the Moon sets. Also, since the eclipse happens during a “super” Moon when the full Moon appears larger than normal, and since the Moon passes barely within the Earth’s shadow, totality will be brief. It will last only from 6:10 to 6:27 a.m. CDT (4:10-4:27 PDT). For Iowa and much of the Midwest, the Moon will set before totality begins, but we will be able to see most of the partial phases that will begin at 4:45 a.m. CDT (2:45 PDT). The partial phases will end at 5:53 a.m. PDT.
Meanwhile, brilliant Venus will be climbing slowly up into the western evening sky. It should be interesting to watch it close in on Mercury, which will be moving lower, and then passing it at the end of the month. Venus will then start chasing Mars as it moves through the constellation Gemini (the Twins) and gets closer to the bright twin stars Castor and Pollux. The morning planets, Saturn followed by brighter Jupiter, will rise at about 2 a.m. as May begins and about midnight late in the month. They will be in a dim part of the southeastern sky and easy to spot before dawn brightens the sky.
During May, most of the bright winter stars will be lost in the twilight glow, but the summer stars will start appearing in the east. Notice especially that Scorpius (the Scorpion) will be rising in the southeast just after Orion (the Hunter) sets in the west. The scorpion is continuing its eternal quest to find and sting Orion.
Highlights
May 3 a.m. The Moon will be to the lower right of Saturn and farther to the right of brighter Jupiter. Look at least 45 minutes before dawn.
May 3 p.m. Mercury will be to the left of the Pleiades (or Seven Sisters) open star cluster. Look 30-45 minutes after sunset.
May 4 a.m. The Moon will be to be lower right of Jupiter and to the lower left of Saturn. By May 5, the Moon will have moved eastward in its orbit and be to the lower left of Jupiter
May 12 A very thin crescent Moon will be close to Venus low in the western sky. Look about 30 minutes after sunset.
May 13 A crescent Moon will be close to the left of Mercury low in the western sky. Look about 45 minutes after sunset.
May 15 The Moon will be close to the lower right of Mars. The twin stars Pollux on the left and Castor on the right will be farther above Mars and the Moon in the constellation Gemini (the Twins).
May 21 The Moon will be above Regulus in the constellation Leo (the Lion).
May 28 Mercury and Venus will be very close together low in the northwestern sky. Look about 30 minutes after sunset.