November will be a special month because all five visible planets will be in the sky. Brilliant, reddish Mars will be unmistakable in the southeastern to southern sky, although it will dim during the month. Very bright Jupiter, followed closely by bright Saturn, will be easily visible in the evening, but they will be slowly drifting lower in the southwestern sky as Earth in its faster orbit leaves them behind. Notice also that the distance between them will be getting smaller as Jupiter in its faster orbit catches up to Saturn. You can measure this by seeing how many fingers at arm’s length will fit between the planets.
Brilliant Venus will continue to dominate the eastern morning sky, rising about three hours before the Sun. Venus will be joined all month by fleet Mercury. Look for it below or to the lower left of Venus about 30 to 45 minutes before sunrise. Mercury will be at its highest and easiest to see on about November 10, when it will rise about 90 minutes before sunrise. This will be worth a look if you are up early getting ready for work or school. Of course, if you are retired, you are not bound by a schedule, so you can get up as early as you want.
With Mars so bright and well-placed in the sky, this is a good time to use it to help find other constellations. Once you have located Mars, look above it or above and slightly to the right to find the Great Square of Pegasus (the Winged Horse). The Great Square is an almost perfect square of four moderately bright stars standing on one corner when it is rising or setting, and flat at other times. Your fist at arm’s length will just fit inside it. These four stars form the front part of the body of the winged horse that flies across the sky upside-down. Its neck extends westward from the corner on the bottom right as a line of two stars that then turns up sharply to another star to form the horse’s face. These stars really do look like a stick figure of an upside-down horse’s neck and face. The upper parts of the winged horse’s front legs are formed by two stars that extend up from the upper right corner of the square. The lower parts of the front legs are formed by some very dim stars. The rear half of the horse and its wings are either not in the sky or are formed in the black of the sky.
If you extend a line up or northward from the two stars that are the left side of the Great Square, it will take you high in the sky to the five stars of Cassiopeia (the Queen). They have the shape of an M that during November evenings will be tipped up on one end. Cassiopeia can be used find the North Star at this time of year when the Big Dipper is very low and is less useful. The open part of the M points in the general direction of the North Star. Although not really bright, the North Star is the brightest star between Cassiopeia and the northern horizon.
Highlights
Nov. 2 The Moon will rise to the upper left of Aldebaran, the reddish eye of Taurus (the Bull), shortly after dark.
Nov. 10 a.m. Mercury will be at its highest and brightest. Look for it about 30 to 45 minutes before sunrise well below Venus. Spica, the brightest star in Virgo (the Maiden) will be to the upper right of Mercury and the lower right of Venus.
Nov. 12 a.m. The crescent Moon will be above brilliant Venus. Look about 30 to 45 minutes before sunrise.
Nov. 13 a.m. The thin crescent Moon will be above Mercury, to the lower left of Spica in the constellation Virgo (the Maiden), and farther to the lower left of Venus. Look about 30 to 45 minutes before sunrise.
Nov. 18 The crescent Moon will be to the lower right of very bright Jupiter with bright Saturn to their upper left. Look about 45 minutes after sunset.
Nov. 19 The crescent Moon will have moved in its orbit and will be to the lower left of bright Saturn and farther to the left of Jupiter. Look about 45 minutes after sunset.
Nov. 25 The Moon will be close below brilliant Mars.
Nov. 29-30 The Moon again will pass close to Aldebaran, the reddish eye of Taurus (the Bull). It will be to the upper right of Aldebaran or the 29th and will then move in its orbit to be farther to the left or lower left on the 30th.