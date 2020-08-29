September will be a very special month because the four brightest planets will all be at nearly their best for viewing. Only fleet Mercury will not have a great September, although it will be low in the west-southwestern sky for most of the month. It will set only about 50 minutes or sooner after sunset, and binoculars will probably be needed to see it.
Jupiter will lead the planet parade, brilliant and unmistakable in the southern evening sky. It will be followed across the sky each night by bright Saturn just to its left. All the planets orbit eastward, and Jupiter’s faster orbital motion causes it to catch up to and pass Saturn every 20 years. This is happening now, and you can follow this slow-motion event.
In early September, if you hold your hand at arm’s length with your fingers pointing up, the two planets should be about four fingers apart. If you do this every few weeks, you will find that fewer fingers will fit between the planets until Jupiter passes Saturn in late December. As you do this, notice that the planets will be drifting westward as Earth, in its faster orbit, leaves them behind. By the time Jupiter catches Saturn, they will be low in the western sky.
Bright Mars will also enter the evening sky during September. It will rise at about 10 p.m. early in the month and at about 8 p.m. in late September. During the month, it also will be getting brighter. Mars will start the month about half as bright as Jupiter, but by the end of September it will be slightly brighter. Notice also how far Mars’ faster orbit has taken it east of Jupiter and Saturn since it passed them in late March. At that time, they were all in the morning sky. As their orbits took them eastward, Earth’s faster orbit has caused them to drift westward and into the evening sky.
The final planet, brilliant Venus, will rise about 3.5 hours before the Sun. Since sunrises will be getting later, you will not need to get up quite as early to see it. Also, since Venus is so bright, it can be seen until almost sunrise. If you are up early, in early September Venus will be to the lower right of Castor and Pollux, the twin stars of Gemini (the Twins). It will then pass through Cancer (the Crab) and be nearing Regulus, the brightest star in Leo (the Lion), as the month ends.
September is also a good time to find the fairly dim constellation Capricornus (the Sea Goat). It has the shape of a flattened triangle standing on one point. Its brightest star forms the upper-right corner, which is also to the upper left of Saturn. As an additional help, the Moon will be in the center of the constellation on September 26, and below the left point on September 27.
Highlights
Sept. 5 The Moon and Mars will seem to almost touch as they rise at about 10.
Sept. 13 a.m. After they rise at about 3, the crescent Moon will be above brilliant Venus and to the lower right of Castor (below) and Pollux (above), the bright twin stars of Gemini (the Twins).
Sept. 21 The Moon will move closer to and then eclipse the star Beta Scorpii just before 8:45 p.m. CDT (adjust for other time zones). Beta Scorpii star represents the base of the upper or left claw of Scorpius (the Scorpion). The star will be covered for about an hour. Since the dark side of the Moon will be approaching the star, you should be able to watch it with your naked eyes, but the view will be best through binoculars or a telescope. The bright reddish star Antares that represents the heart of the Scorpion will be to the lower left of the Moon.
Sept. 22 Autumn will arrive in the northern hemisphere with the equinox when the Sun crosses the celestial equator, which is the projection of Earth’s equator on the sky. On this day everyone will have 12 hours of daylight and the Sun will rise straight in the east and set straight in the west everywhere on Earth (except at the north and south poles).
Sept. 22 The Moon will be to the upper left of Antares in the constellation Scorpius (the Scorpion).
Sept. 24 The Moon will be to the lower right of brilliant Jupiter.
Sept. 25 The Moon will be to the lower left of Saturn. It will move in its orbit and be in Capricornus on September 26 and below its upper left corner on September 27.
Moon Phase Date Rises Highest Point Sets When Visible
Full Moon Sept. 2 Sunset Midnight Sunrise All Night
Last Quarter Sept. 10 Midnight Sunrise Noon A.M.
New Moon Sept. 17 Sunrise Noon Sunset Not Visible
First Quarter Sept. 23 Noon Sunset Midnight P.M.
Dates and times are approximate. Sources: StarDate, Jan-Dec. and Sept-Oct. 2020, Vol. 48, Nos. 1 and 5.
Sky and Telescope, Sept. 2020. Vol. 140, No. 3. SkyandTelescope.org