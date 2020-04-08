See Team Photos on Page 5
Indee AAU Volleyball Season Ends
Traci Kullmer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Independence, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 90%
- Feels Like: 51°
- Heat Index: 51°
- Wind: 1 mph
- Wind Chill: 51°
- UV Index: 4 Moderate
- Sunrise: 06:37:21 AM
- Sunset: 07:41:57 PM
- Dew Point: 48°
- Visibility: 7 mi
Today
Showers early, becoming a steady rain later in the day. High 62F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Tonight
A mostly clear sky. Low 33F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tomorrow
Partly to mostly cloudy and windy. High 43F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: NE @ 0mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 50°
Heat Index: 50°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: ESE @ 0mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 96%
Wind Chill: 49°
Heat Index: 49°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: SSE @ 0mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 97%
Wind Chill: 48°
Heat Index: 48°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: SSE @ 2mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 47°
Heat Index: 47°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: E @ 2mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 46°
Heat Index: 46°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: N @ 3mph
Precip: 10% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 46°
Heat Index: 46°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: WNW @ 4mph
Precip: 11% Chance
Humidity: 97%
Wind Chill: 46°
Heat Index: 47°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: WNW @ 5mph
Precip: 18% Chance
Humidity: 85%
Wind Chill: 51°
Heat Index: 52°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: NW @ 6mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 80%
Wind Chill: 55°
Heat Index: 56°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NW @ 12mph
Precip: 41% Chance
Humidity: 72%
Wind Chill: 58°
Heat Index: 60°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NNW @ 16mph
Precip: 31% Chance
Humidity: 56%
Wind Chill: 59°
Heat Index: 62°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 19mph
Precip: 45% Chance
Humidity: 62%
Wind Chill: 54°
Heat Index: 58°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Stocks
Trending
Articles
- News from the Iowa DNR
- Celebrating 102!
- Davison nominated for academic all-state award
- School board holds public hearing on certified budgets
- Four Indee AAU volleyball teams qualify for State, but season cut short
- LOCAL COVID-19 UPDATES: Soda refills on the rocks, movie theater cleans, hospital announces restrictions
- Baby Bison Bingo
- Salons closed by COVID-19
- Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office log
- IPD log
Images
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Coronavirus Updates
Get the latest local and national news.