INDEPENDENCE – There was a great turnout for the Indee Bark Park anniversary celebration held October 4.
It’s been three years since the opening of the Indee Bark Park, which is located next to the Falcon Civic Center. Organizers estimated 80 dogs, plus owners, were in attendance. More than half a dozen vendors with treat samples and apparel set up tables and tents in the small dog area, as did photographer Jess Ender.
Bark Park volunteers were on hand with park rules and permits. Dog trainer Emily Myers offered training tips with the help of her daughter Melissa and their Irish wolfhound Sheboygan.
“Pulling on the leash and running and jumping are the most common issues,” Emily said.
The winner of the raffle for a one-year permit was Tim Whitaker.
Basket winners included Donna Penne, Gina Mether, Bob Solon, Ellie Corkery, Jackie Ambrose, and Jack W.
“The event exceeded our expectations, and we will be doing another one,” said co-organizer Diane Kurtz. “Hopefully, the people who had never been there will choose to get a yearly permit, thereby helping us to raise money for future improvements such as agility equipment and a [water] mister. Thank you to our committee and vendors, and especially to those who came and supported the event.”
Yearly permits may be purchased for $25 at the Falcon Civic Center office, 1305 5th Avenue NE. Day passes are available for $3 inside the gate at the dog park.