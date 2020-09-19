INDEPENDENCE – It’s been three years since the opening of the Indee Bark Park, located next to the Falcon Civic Center.
This past Monday evening, the Independence City Council approved a request to hold an expo from 12 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, October 4, in honor of the occasion.
In case of rain, the event will be held inside Falcon Civic Center.
Speaking for the Indee Bark Park Committee, Diane Kurtz said they “want to give back to the community for their support of our venture.”
It will be a time for dogs and dog owners to see the changes in signage, renew park permits, and get a treat.
- Vendors will be onsite selling dog-related items.
- Pet photos to be professionally taken and may be purchased online.
- Bark Park t-shirts will be sold, while supplies last.
- Tyson Pet Products will be handing out dog treats.
- Dog trainer Emily Myers will be presenting a program for training and obedience.
Myers has lived in the Independence area for 11 years with her husband and three children. She has been a veterinary technician since 2006.
“I have trained dogs for eight years,” she said. “I started my training with Petsmart in Waterloo, and eventually opened my own place in Independence.”
Myers currently owns two dogs, a 13-year-old Golden Retriever named Prince and a one-year-old Irish Wolfhound named Sheboygan. She is also a canine good citizen evaluator.
All dog lovers are invited to attend, with or without a dog, and with or without a park permit.
“This is a one-time only offer,” said Kurtz.
Yearly permits can be purchased for $25 at the Falcon Civic Center office, 1305 5th Avenue NE. Day passes are available for $3 inside the gate at the dog park.
“If you have never been to the dog park,” Kurtz said, “this would be a great opportunity to see what we have to offer.”
There will be a raffle for a free one-year permit for the lucky winner, plus other prizes.