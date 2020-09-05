AMES – On August 29, the Independence FFA Chapter livestock judging team placed 11th overall and received a silver ranking at the State FFA Livestock Judging Career Development Event (CDE) held in Ames.
The FFA Livestock Evaluation Career CDE provides an opportunity for FFA members to display their agricultural knowledge and skills in the area of livestock evaluation.
Activities included: placing breeding and market classes of beef, swine, sheep, and goats; keep/cull and oral reasons classes; and a general knowledge test.
There were 103 members participating from 29 chapters. The highest team ranking the Independence team earned was on the test division, where they placed seventh overall.
The team members and individual placings include: Avery Hanaway, 29th; Katie Johnson, 32nd; Annie Johnson, 64th; and Rachel Eddy, 67th.