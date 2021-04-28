INDEPENDENCE – The Independence FFA plant sale is running weekends now through Saturday, May 15.
Pricing
- Hanging petunia baskets: $15
- Individual plants (small container): $1 or $2, depending on plant variety
- Individual plants (large container): $6
- 6-pack of plants: $3 or $4, depending on plant variety
Payments may be made by cash or local check.
The location of the sale is at the greenhouse on the south side of the Independence Junior/Senior High School.
Sale dates and times are Fridays from 3 to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
See more plant information and photos on the “Indee Ag Ed” Facebook page.