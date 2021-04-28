Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

INDEPENDENCE – The Independence FFA plant sale is running weekends now through Saturday, May 15.

Pricing

- Hanging petunia baskets: $15

- Individual plants (small container): $1 or $2, depending on plant variety

- Individual plants (large container): $6

- 6-pack of plants: $3 or $4, depending on plant variety

Payments may be made by cash or local check.

The location of the sale is at the greenhouse on the south side of the Independence Junior/Senior High School.

Sale dates and times are Fridays from 3 to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

See more plant information and photos on the “Indee Ag Ed” Facebook page.

