AMES – The Independence FFA soils evaluation team competed at the FFA State Soils Evaluation Career Development Event (CDE) on Friday, April 30, at Iowa State University. The team earned the right to compete at state by placing first at the northeast district soil evaluation competition.
The top 30 FFA soils evaluation teams in Iowa competed, and the Indee team placed 24th overall, earning a bronze rating. This is the third time the Independence FFA Chapter has competed at state soils since restarting in 2013. Team members include Sydney Graham, Cameron Kriens, and Avery Hanaway.
The competition included a written exam along with the judging of four soils pits. To be successful, students must possess a strong understanding of soil characteristics, landscape positions, agricultural use recommendations, and soil formation. The competition also tests knowledge related to conservation practices, soil texture, and factors influencing basements and septic tank installation.
Congratulations to these Independence FFA members for their outstanding achievement!