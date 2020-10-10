INDEPENDENCE – The Independence FFA soils evaluation team competed at the FFA District Soils Evaluation CDE (career development event) on September 23 at Hawkeye Community College. The chapter took one team and placed first overall. Team members and their overall individual placing out of 72 participants include Sydney Graham (first), Avery Hanaway (fourth), Sam Sill (fifth), and Cameron Kriens (sixth).
The competition included a written exam along with the judging of four soils pits. To be successful, students must possess a strong understanding of soil characteristics, landscape positions, agricultural use recommendations, and soil formation. The competition also tests knowledge related to conservation practices, soil texture, and factors influencing basement and septic tank installation.
The state soils competition will be held in the spring in Ames, where the team will compete against the top 30 teams in the state.
Congratulations to these Independence FFA members for their outstanding achievement!