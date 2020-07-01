INDEPENDENCE – It was a beautiful day Sunday for the long-awaited 2020 commencement exercises for the Independence Community School District.
The 108 students (minus Michael Higgins, who graduated early to go to boot camp) kept several feet apart as they marched in, sat, walked across the dais, and exited. Each student was limited to the total number of people in attendance, who sitting in clusters on the floor and in the bleachers.
Commencement speakers this year were Emma Hansen and Mackenzie Homan.
Principal John Howard announced the names of top 10 percent of the class, but asked they only rise at their seat for recognition. To be a part of the top 10, students could only receive three or less A- grades in their high school career. The first four names announced were Tim Michael, Logan Schmitt, Keegan Zimmerly, and Makenzie Homan. Howard then stated the final seven students achieved the highest cumulative grade point average possible, 4.0, and were all valedictorians. They were Caroline Reyner, Mary Puffett, Avery Liss, Abby Kleve, Jenavieve Grover, Connor Davison, and Joseph Burke.
School Board Directors Eric Smith (president), Kim Hansen (VP), Matt O’Loughlin, and Gina Trimble presented diplomas. It was a special moment for Smith and Hansen, as each had a daughter, Jenna and Emma respectively, graduate.
Other changes were a lack of handshakes and the turning of the tassels being completed by each graduate.
At the end of the ceremony, family members were to exit the same time as their graduate and to not linger in the “Main Street” hallway. Yard signs were placed along the west wall of the school with the name and photo of each graduate. Families were to take photos by their graduate’s sign and try to socially distance from other families.
Videos of commencement are available on the Facebook pages of the Independence Community School District and the Independence Bulletin Journal.