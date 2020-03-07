MORRISTOWN, New Jersey – Private Advisor Group (PAG), one of the fastest-growing financial advisory firms in the country, is pleased to announce Berta Aldrich, managing director, chief marketing, and human resources officer, has been awarded the Ivy College of Business Women in Business Inspiration Award for 2020. The award recognizes a woman who has made a significant impact in her career while inspiring other women in business to become leaders and reach their full potential. She was nominated by Pat Sullivan, PAG managing director and co-founder.
“Berta’s passion for creating high-performing teams and programs in the workplace that maximizes both the talent of women and men has been a common theme throughout her career,” says Sullivan. “Her unique approach to leadership has created an extraordinary impact on individuals, the workplace, and community. On behalf of the PAG family and executive team, we could not be more excited for Berta to be recognized with this award.”
Established in 2018, the Ivy Women in Business Award honors individuals, businesses, or organizations serving as champions to inspire, lead, and encourage women. In addition to the Ivy College of Business Inspiration Award, the Outstanding Young Alumna Award and the Women in Business Champion Award will be presented during a special event on March 25 at the Iowa State University Alumni Center in Ames, Iowa.
An Independence, Iowa, native, Berta (Prentice) Aldrich holds an M.B.A. with honors in decision sciences, Alpha Iota Delta Honor Society, from St. Joseph’s University and a B.B.A. in finance from Iowa State University. She is a highly decorated leader, author, expert, and speaker on the topics of business strategy, high performance, branding, and innovation.
Berta is currently writing a series of books that will inspire executive teams to create high-performing organizations while achieving true diversity across the globe.
She lives outside of Philadelphia with her architect husband Mike, her two children, and their sidekick, Lola.
“We have made progress for women in the workplace, but there is much more to be done to create gender-balanced, high-performing teams within our organizations. This includes redesigning expectations for today’s diverse workforce that allows all of our talent the same opportunity and advancement to the highest levels of impact and leadership,” says Berta Aldrich. “At PAG, our executive team shares this commitment and will continue to leverage our resources to educate and advocate within the financial services community.”