OELWEIN – Jim Kullmer, president and CEO of Community Bank of Oelwein, announces the recent promotion of employee Sarah Lewis to vice president and cashier. She is responsible for bank investments, operational and retail activities of the bank, and government reporting.
A native of Independence, Sarah received her bachelor’s degree from Wartburg College. She serves on the Rotary Club of Oelwein board and is involved with Junior Achievement in the Oelwein elementary schools.
Sarah is also involved with the Leaders of Tomorrow program created by Community Bankers of Iowa to enhance future banking leaders’ growth, leadership, and networking skills. Leaders of Tomorrow establishes a network of leaders who serve and strengthen their communities and advocate for the community banking industry.
Sarah graduated from the Iowa School of Banking in 2018, and will attend the Graduate School of Banking in Madison, Wisconsin, this summer.
“I am proud that Sarah is continuing to grow in her banking career, and that Community Bank of Oelwein and its customers have her as a great resource for their banking needs,” Kullmer said.
Sarah resides in Oelwein with her two children, Grace and Hayden.