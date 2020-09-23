F. Scott Fitzgerald said, “Life starts all over again when it gets crisp in the fall.”
2020 has been quite the year, hasn’t it? We are incredibly thankful for the outpouring of donations, and help from our many donors. Every challenge this year has been met with new ideas, new fundraisers, and new support. We cannot do what we do for the residents of Buchanan County without you. Thank You!
Our Independence Area Food Pantry serves each and every town in Buchanan County. In 2019 we distributed food 3,285 times to clients in Buchanan County. This fall we anticipate more families needing our services and are working hard to meet that need.
How can you help?
When people ask how best they can help, we always answer money and non- food. We have the ability to purchase food at a fraction of retail. We at the Independence Area Food Pantry distribute not only food but also hygiene products for our households. We deeply appreciate those items that help us serve our clients well.
Our Wishlist would include shampoo and conditioner, deodorant, feminine hygiene products, diapers, toilet paper, cleaning supplies, soup, and boxed mixes.
What’s New at the Food Pantry?
This year brought exciting changes to the Food Pantry. January Rowland was hired as Independence Area Food Pantry Director. January is not new to the pantry, she’s a familiar face! January loves to see new people walk through the door. She enjoys spending time with her family and volunteering in her community.
We have also hired new support staff. Sheri Shonk joined us in March and is new to the Food Pantry family but not new to Independence. She and her husband live in Independence with their four youngest children.
Tim Kemmerer joined us in August as support staff and has brought another friendly face to the Pantry. Tim is a former printing press operator, married, father of two adult sons, and is expecting his first grandson in October.
We have continued to update our Facebook page and have added a PayPal account for online donations: paypal.com/us/fundraiser/charity/1695127. Please follow our page if you are interested in vital updates about produce and bakery availability, closings, new procedures at the Pantry and any other changes we need to convey: www.facebook.com/lndependenceAreaFoodPantry.
How has Covid-19 changed things at the Independence Area Food Pantry?
As you know, in March our country began experiencing the repercussions of the Novel Coronavirus which necessitated major disruptions to both individuals and businesses. The Independence Area Food Pantry met the challenge by moving to a curbside pick-up model to keep both clients and staff safe.
Many of our volunteers needed to be cautious and remain at home for safety, but we gained a few new volunteers as well.
In July we once again opened our doors to clients on an appointment only basis to keep clients from crossing paths and allow time to sanitize between client s. We continue our efforts to abide by CDC guidelines to keep both staff and clients as safe as possible while still providing the nutrition Buchanan County needs. When a client makes an appointment by phone, we ask them health questions to screen for any symptoms that might be questionable. If they do have any symptoms, we will bring the food to their car and maintain a no-contact encounter. To call for an appointment please dial 319-334-2451. Appointments are every twenty minutes and we can usually accommodate same day appointments.
Our donation policy has also changed. Because of the need to quarantine all shelf stable food and non-food donations for 48 hours, we are receiving donations of those items on Tuesday and Friday each week. We do ask that you call ahead to let us know you are coming so that we can limit exposure between donors and clients.
The Buchanan County Public Health Department continues to collect fabric masks made by community members and are donated for use by anyone with a need. We were asked to be a distribution site and have enjoyed seeing all the fun fabrics and being a part of keeping our community safer.
Lastly we want to acknowledge and thank all our wonderful friends and donors that had fundraisers, issued challenges, mailed in donations, raised and donated produce and worked so hard to come alongside us to feed the hungry. You are amazing!