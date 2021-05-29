INDEPENDENCE – Local churches sponsored a baccalaureate service for the Independence High School class of 2021 on Wednesday, May 19. Michael Reed once again entertained the crowd that gathered in the Independence Junior/Senior High School Auditorium, and he also led the audience in song during the service. The class of 2033 escorted the class of 2021 to their seats as pianist Jody DeBoer played “Cannon in D” by Pachelbel.
Senior Jazlynn Smith was master of ceremonies and welcomed the crowd. Pastor Lance Fricke of Triumphant Church gave the open prayer. Three scripture readings were offered by graduating seniors: Molly Rothman (Psalm 119:1-6), Hailey Hopkins (Proverbs 3:1-8), and Kenzie Schroeder (Colossians 3:1-4).
The keynote speech was given by Amber Hudson of Triumphant Church. Her message was about obtaining a solid foundation for confidence. She noted that confidence influenced by people or popular trends can be shaken as trends and people change. She cautioned the graduates to not chase the wrong supports for confidence, but rather follow God’s Word. She quoted Proverbs 9:10 – “The fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom, and knowledge of the Holy One is understanding.”
“Trust in God,” she said. “Don’t chase after things that don’t matter.”
After Hudson’s message, sisters Maddy and graduating senior Ally Broughton sang “For Good” from the musical “Wicked.”
Pastor Paul Evans of First United Methodist Church closed the service with prayer as the audience gathered around the graduates in a circle.
A livestream video of the service is available on the Independence Bulletin Journal Facebook page.