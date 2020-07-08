See Page 7
Independence Baseball Marks Senior Night
Traci Kullmer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Independence, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 83%
- Feels Like: 74°
- Heat Index: 74°
- Wind: 7 mph
- Wind Chill: 74°
- UV Index: 9 Very High
- Sunrise: 05:38:37 AM
- Sunset: 08:46:34 PM
- Dew Point: 69°
- Visibility: 9 mi
Today
Generally sunny. Hot and humid. High 92F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Clear skies early. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing later during the night. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Tomorrow
Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 89F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...HEAT INDEX VALUES UP TO 102 EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST MISSOURI, EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST IOWA AND NORTH CENTRAL, NORTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL ILLINOIS. * WHEN...FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HUMIDITY MAY CAUSE HEAT ILLNESSES TO OCCUR. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DRINK PLENTY OF FLUIDS, STAY IN AN AIR-CONDITIONED ROOM, STAY OUT OF THE SUN, AND CHECK UP ON RELATIVES AND NEIGHBORS. YOUNG CHILDREN AND PETS SHOULD NEVER BE LEFT UNATTENDED IN VEHICLES UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES. TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN POSSIBLE RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT STROKE. WEAR LIGHTWEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN POSSIBLE. TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR WORK, THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION RECOMMENDS SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY! CALL 9 1 1. &&
Next 12 Hours
Wind: SSE @ 7mph
Precip: 9% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 74°
Heat Index: 74°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: SSE @ 6mph
Precip: 9% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 73°
Heat Index: 73°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: SSE @ 6mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 72°
Heat Index: 72°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: SSE @ 5mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 72°
Heat Index: 72°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: SSE @ 4mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 95%
Wind Chill: 71°
Heat Index: 71°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: SSE @ 4mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 92%
Wind Chill: 73°
Heat Index: 73°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: S @ 6mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 77°
Heat Index: 77°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: S @ 6mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: 81°
Heat Index: 88°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 7mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 72%
Wind Chill: 84°
Heat Index: 92°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 8mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 65%
Wind Chill: 87°
Heat Index: 95°
UV Index: 6 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 9mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 61%
Wind Chill: 88°
Heat Index: 96°
UV Index: 8 Very High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 9mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 59%
Wind Chill: 89°
Heat Index: 98°
UV Index: 9 Very High
Visibility: 10 mi
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Stocks
Trending
Articles
- Beer garden open at fairgrounds
- Consumer fireworks laws
- Fourth of July celebration on in Aurora
- Buchanan County Sheriff’s log
- Letter to the Editor policy
- BCSC graduates six
- Rummels celebrate anniversary with parade
- We can honor our veterans by sharing their stories
- Lions install officers
- Iowa High School Athletic Association 2020 baseball postseason district assignments
Images
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Coronavirus Updates
Get the latest local and national news.