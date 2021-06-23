After a year off due to COVID-19, the Independence Community Band will resume playing concerts this summer. All the members, along with director Myron Mikita, are very excited to get back together, rehearse, and put on concerts for the community and surrounding area.
The band has already begun rehearsing, and is preparing for its first concert during the Fourth of July weekend. The band will perform in Riverwalk Park after the parade, on Saturday, July 3, at approximately around 11:15 a.m., and will present an hourlong concert featuring a variety of pieces from patriotic to classical to jazz, and a few easy listening-type pieces.
The second concert of the summer will be at the famous Farmer’s Day celebration in Jesup on Saturday, July 10, at approximately 12:30 p.m.
The 3rd and final concert will be on Sunday, July 18, back at Riverwalk Park under the lights at 8 p.m.
Director Myron Mikita would like to remind everyone that the usual plant and vegetable giveaway will continue like in the past. Everyone should plan on enjoying some great music and getting some great plants to decorate their homes.
Mikita would like to invite any adult or students in the area who play an instrument to come and have some fun this summer playing in the band. Even though rehearsals have begun, the invitation still stands for new members to come and join the band for the summer. The community band rehearses on Thursday evenings in the Independence Junior/Senior High School band room from 7 to 9 p.m.
Any questions concerning the band may be directed to Myron Mikita at mmikita@boscocatholic.org or at 319-296-1692.