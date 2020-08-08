INDEPENDENCE – The consulting firm MSA Professional Services Inc. has been hired by the City of Independence to complete all aspects of a downtown revitalization plan.
MSA will be facilitating the first of two public meetings in the Independence Junior/Senior High School Auditorium on Tuesday, August 18, at 7 p.m. Please join us to give your input and insight regarding the issues and opportunities that you see in downtown Independence today and in the future. If you are not able to attend this meeting in person but would still like to participate, there will be a Facebook Live Stream through the Independence Chamber Facebook page.
For more information on this process and project updates, please visit the Independence Downtown Plan website at www.independencedowntownplan.wordpress.com.
Due to COVID-19, please follow social distancing measures. Masks are recommended and will be available, as will hand sanitizer.