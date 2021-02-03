INDEPENDENCE – At the regular meeting of the Independence Eagles, the group presented a check for $500 to January Rowland, director of the Independence Area Food Pantry.
“We were pleased to be able to help them provide food for those who are in need during this difficult time,” said Donald Mumm, aerie president. “No one needs to go hungry, and we know that they can purchase many more dollars’ worth of food than we can for these dollars. This is what we do, People Helping People, and we want to say thank you to everyone who has donated to us so we can continue to help others.”
The Independence Eagles is also selling raffle tickets to support the local “Dollars For Scholars” program. Contact a member to purchase a ticket ($1/each) or a packet (6/$5).
Prizes include:
- Four hog halves – one hog donated by Fairchild Feed & Grain and one by GW Pork with Marks Locker of Rowley donating the processing
- A $100 Walmart gift card
- A $25 Fareway gift card
- A pen-and-pencil set made by members of the Veterans Freedom Center in Dubuque
The winning tickets will be drawn March 23.