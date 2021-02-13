INDEPENDENCE – A $500 donation was made to Operation Threshold to help families with heat assistance this winter. At a recent regular meeting, a check was presented to Brenda Thompson, manager of the Buchanan County Operation Threshold office.
We cannot remember a year where there has been so much need for help. We only wish we could do so much more, but like so many not-for-profit organizations this year, we are limited to what we can do for fundraisers. One of our bylaws is that we are required to donate all of the funds we do raise and keep nothing for ourselves.
So when you do see one of our fundraisers, please be generous because you know we will donate it all to local organizations.
If you think you would like to join us in helping others, new members are always welcome. The reward for doing good things has never changed, you will feel good about what you help to achieve.
I want to share this saying, “If it is to be, it is up to us.”