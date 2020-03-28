INDEPENDENCE – As our motto says, we are “People helping People,” and recently we had the opportunity to do that.
Lunch Program
In early March, the Independence Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 4544 was looking for something special we could do and heard that some families may need help keeping the hot lunch costs paid so their kids could have a good lunch.
We called Annette Harbaugh at Independence schools’ lunch program and she gave us the name of a family with several kids that fit the description of a family we could help.
At the next meeting, it was decided that we would cover the cost of their school lunch for the remainder of the school year. This is what the Fraternal Order of Eagles does.
Annual Scholarship
For six years, it has been our honor to be able to present a graduate from Independence Community School a $500 scholarship for their continued education. This has been made possible by selling raffle tickets with great prizes to those lucky enough to have their name drawn. To everyone who bought a raffle ticket, we say thank you! You make it possible for us to do this.
At our regular meeting on Tuesday evening, March 24, we had the drawing. Four individuals each won half of a hog, donated by Terry and Sharon Fairchild and processed by Marks Locker in Rowley – Justine Wenger, Dick Weber, Wayne Seward, and Corky Bird. Winning the $100 gift card given by Walmart was Randy Mumm. The winner of the $25 gift card from Fareway was Chuck Werner. Congratulations to all of you.
This year, we may not be able to personally present these scholarships as we may not be past the current coronavirus crisis, but the scholarships will still be given. The members of the selection committee will now pick students that meet the criteria we set for our scholarship. They always do a wonderful job choosing these recipients each year.
Again, thank you to everyone who makes this possible.
If you would like to join us in helping others, just call Donald Mumm, local president, and we can talk about how you can join.