INDEPENDENCE – For the past five years the Independence Eagles has been thankful to be a part of the “Dollars For Scholars” program for Independence High School graduating students.
Again this year, we will be selling raffle tickets to support this program. If you know a member of the Eagles and would like to help us participate in this event, call a member and ask to buy some tickets. Tickets are $1 each or 6 for $5.
This year we once again have some wonderful prizes:
- Four hog halves – one hog donated by Fairchild Feed & Grain and one by GW Pork with Marks Locker of Rowley donating the processing
- A $100 Walmart gift card
- A $25 Fareway gift card
- A pen-and-pencil set made by members of the Veterans Freedom Center in Dubuque
Being in the Fraternal Order of Eagles in our community has special meaning. We look for ways we can help others and participate in community events. This is what we do, it is what we are all about. Thank you for helping support us!