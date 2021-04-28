On Sunday, April 18, 2021, 18 members of the Independence FFA Chapter departed for Des Moines to attend the Iowa State FFA Convention. There were 5,225 FFA members, advisors, and guests registered for the convention from 236 chapters.
The chapter attended the convention for two days and throughout both days the FFA members participated in general sessions and many different workshops. Members also spent time going through the career expo where different businesses, colleges, and organizations handed out free items and information.
The chapter had many teams competing in Career Development Events (CDE). In Team Ag Sales CDE team members included Rachel Eddy, Sydney Graham, Aly Sill and Annie Johnson. They received a silver rating and 20th overall. In the Poultry Judging CDE were Jaxson Frye, Lizzie Kremer, Katie Finnigan and Ty Fangman. They also received a silver rating and 47th overall. The Farm Business Management CDE team members included Sam Sill, Nate Copenhaver, and Grant Toale. They received a bronze rating. The Biotechology CDE team was comprised of Mackenzie Good, Cameron Kriens, Jackson Wolf, and Aly Meek. They also received a bronze rating. Competing in Greenhand Quiz was JT Thomas, who received a gold rating and Megan Maki, who received a bronze rating. Avery Hanaway ran for NE Vice President State Officer position and was elected. The chapter had six members receive their Iowa Degree, including Carson Frye, Avery Hanaway, Sydney Graham, Sam Sill, Ben Kremer, and Grant Toale.