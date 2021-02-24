INDEPENDENCE – The 2020/21 school year has been a new experience for the Independence FFA Chapter.
Coming out of quarantine, the year started with a chapter bonfire to get back to some sense of normalcy and to introduce this year’s officer team. The first chapter event of the school year was a back-to-school barbecue, where new and current FFA members met and talked about plans for the year.
This year, the FFA Chapter was able to build on their community service project Fed in the Field. For Fed in the Field, over 200 meals were delivered to local farmers while they were harvesting.
The chapter has been able to compete in a handful of different events again this year, including state livestock judging, state soil judging, dairy judging, agronomy, and agricultural communications. The soils judging team received first at districts, the agricultural communications team placed third at districts, and Avery Hanaway earned best video in the competition.
Member Aly Sill participated in the Iowa Youth Institute for the World Food Prize Organization and advanced to compete in the Global Food Prize, which took place virtually.
Many FFA members showed at county fair this year. Advisor Michael Haden took on the role of district advisor alongside being the advisor for our Independence FFA chapter. Avery Hanaway was elected as the SW Vice President of the NE District and has served this past year in this capacity.
February 22 – 26 is National FFA Week, and the chapter has an assortment of events planned for the week. The 20 members competing at sub-districts on February 24 at Hawkeye Community College are preparing for the first leadership CDE contest of the year.
The entire chapter is also preparing for districts, which we are hosting in Independence this year on March 13. Chapter members are also looking forward to their annual banquet on April 11.