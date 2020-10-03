INDEPENDENCE – At the Tuesday, September 22, meeting of the Independence Fraternal Order of Eagles (FOE), we were happy to swear in three new members. Robert Hocken, Larry Craney, and Kermit Abshire joined us to help others in our community during these times of COVID-19. During these times, there is so much need, and we stand ready to help when we can.
We are currently working with Operation Threshold to provide Thanksgiving meals for many families in our community. We are hoping this year that we will be able to provide complete meals to 25 families.
One project we are doing this year is to clean cemetery markers of your loved ones who have gone before us. Fred Miller has been using his truck with a large water tank and power washer to accomplish this! We are asking that if anyone wishes for this service to contact Fred Miller at 319-327-2355 and set up an appointment. Fred estimates he has cleaned approximately 70 markers to date. We will provide this service to anyone in Buchanan County. Free-will donations are appreciated, as that is how we are trying to fund some of the current community projects we are working on.
If you ever feel that you think you would like to join a group whose motto is “People helping People,” then please call 319-334-3888 and let’s talk about what it’s like to give of yourself and help someone in need. I assure you it is very gratifying.
Over the past six years, we have donated more than $37,000 to many different families, groups, and projects.