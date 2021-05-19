INDEPENDENCE – At the May regular meeting of the Independence Eagles, a $900 donation was made from the Eagles Children’s Fund to the Independence Community School District’s Mustang mentoring program. Val Maximovich accepted on behalf of the program. To date, more than $8,500 have been donated to this cause since 2011.
Maximovich explained that, due to the COVID outbreak the past year, in-person mentoring time was not allowed in the schools. So, the mentors and students kept in contact by having weekly online Zoom chats during their lunch hours. This does not compare to person-to-person meetings, but it does keep them aware of what is happening in each other’s lives every week.
Grant funds purchased prepaid postcards and stamps so mentors and their students could become pen pals! Even if a mentor takes a vacation and sends the student a note at school, they feel very special!
Maximovich explained how these funds would be used for activities they do. This spring, there was an outside evening of fun when Casey Allen, owner of The Trendy Tulip, held a workshop on how to plant and care for succulents. They each planted a succulent in a planter and took them home to find the perfect place for watching them grow.
They are planning to have Sondra Cabell, naturalist from Fontana Park, come in a couple of weeks to assist the students in planting buckets filled with plants that attract butterflies. The students will be able to take the buckets home for their summer enjoyment.
Next fall when school starts back up, hopefully somewhere nearer to normal, Maximovich is planning on having a special event for mentors and their students to meet. Funds will provide pizzas for all.
The Eagles want to give special recognition to three special ladies who have been mentoring since the program’s inception 28 years ago – Norma Gates, Louise Temeyer, and Diana Muchmore. Also, Marty Ives, who has been mentoring a student since second grade (10 years), andthe student will graduate this year. Hats off, to everyone who spends their time with this school-based mentoring program. There is always a need for more mentors, and if you would like to become involved, just contact Val Maximovich at 319-332-0626 or email vmaximovich@independence.k12.ia.us.
A special thank you to Val Maximovich for all you do to make this such a success!