INDEPENDENCE – Independence Garden Club members made more than 600 wildflower seed balls that were distributed to Jesup and Independence third grade classes for students to scatter in local school prairies and garden areas. Seed bombs are a mixture of clay and compost or potting soil, and rolled into tiny balls with desired seeds wrapped safely inside the soil materials. These balls are an easy and sustainable method to cultivate plants in a way that provides a larger window of time when the sowing can occur. The clay and soil keep the seeds safe until the weather conditions are favorable for germination. It is also a fun dispersal mechanism for students to spread small seeds across large areas for a diverse flowering mixture.
Garden club members created the seed balls by mixing dry clay, compost, and water together and rolling the mixture into small, marble-sized pellets. Members chose from 15 different wildflower seeds native to the Midwest to be rolled into the moistened clay. The flower seeds were selected to provide pollinator-friendly varieties to add to the grasslands. Seeds included black-eyed Susan, purple coneflower, Indian paint brush, orange butterfly weed, stiff gentian, showy goldenrod, rattlesnake master, golden Alexander, sky blue asters, lead plant, dill weed, meadow blazing star (liatris), purple prairie clover, sunflower, and common milkweed.
These flowers are either host plants for caterpillars or are favorite nectar plants for butterflies and native bees. Monarchs, checkerspots, swallowtails, skippers, bordered patches, sulphurs, and other butterflies will benefit from these plantings.
President Cindy Walton opened the club meeting on Tuesday, April 27, at the Falcon Civic Center. Twenty-one people answered roll call, including new members Shelly Hanson and Dawn Person, following the recitation of the Conservation Pledge. Hostess Ruth Hamilton provided treats. Linda Bowden gave the treasurer’s report, and also provided Lexington Estate with a floral design this month. The secretary’s March minutes were reported. No district or conservation report was provided for April.
Lynda Feister provided club members with information about the upcoming plant sale. The Falcon Civic Center gym will be the new site for the plant sale this year, to be held on Saturday, May 15, from 8 to 11 a.m. Members should check their handbooks regarding setup times for the event. Lynda instructed the group on how to prep plants for sale. Shirley Bergman and Ruth Crawford will be contacting members about helping dig, prep, and label plants for sale. Please pre-mark prices on items that club members bring for selling. The public should use the south door at the Falcon Civic Center. Masks and social distancing will be observed.
The book “Wake Up, Woods” by Michael Homoya was chosen as a memorial book to honor the 100th anniversary of long-time club member Lucille Franck’s birthdate. Illustrator Gillian Harris created beautiful watercolor paintings of wildflowers found throughout the Midwest. Lucille’s daughter, Vicki McClintock, donated memorial funds to the club to honor her mother, and explained that wildflowers were a special love of Lucille’s since childhood. The book will be donated to the Independence Public Library. The club appreciates Vicki’s loving gesture.
Scholarship money to both Independence and Jesup High Schools’ Dollars for Scholars programs will be sent to the schools. Joellen Yeager will present the Jesup High School scholarship, and Jean Rouse will be the presenter for the Independence award. Proceeds from the club’s plant sales are used as scholarship funding for students interested in pursuing botany, agriculture, agronomy, horticulture, landscape architecture design, conservation, or a similar course of study in college.
Ruth Crawford delivered helpful gardeners’ advice for improving the nutrient content of soil for April’s Tips and Tricks. Ruth says that coffee grounds are useful for the slow release of nitrogen, eggshell bits can provide calcium, and banana peels are a source of potassium that plants can absorb. She also shared a newspaper story written by Laurie Herr about the nine health benefits of gardening: lowers stress, protects against dementia, builds muscle strength, helps you eat more vegetables, nourishes the senses, eases depression, fights heart disease, maintains health weight, and improves the quality of life.
May’s meeting will be held at Becky and Dan Alberts’ home (1182 Carter Avenue, Fairbank) at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 18. Dave Layton, a mushroom expert, will be the featured speaker as he helps the Independence Garden Club explore how to identify and cook these edible fungi. Bring your own beverage and lawn chair.
The Independence Garden Club welcomes new members and guests. Please contact President Cindy Walton (indeegardenlady@gmail.com) for more information. Come join the fun!