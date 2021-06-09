Twenty-two members and seven guests answered the May 18 roll call by naming a type of mushroom at the monthly meeting of the Independence Garden Club. The gathering took place at the home of members Dan and Becky Alberts, who hosted and provided a variety of scrumptious goodies.
The secretary’s April minutes and report were shared and approved. Kitty Kaiser provided Lexington Estate with a floral arrangement for the month of May.
Dave Layton, past president and current newsletter editor of the Prairie States Mushroom Club, was the featured speaker for the afternoon. Dave spoke of the wide variety of mushrooms found throughout the Midwestern states, and offered some cooking tips for the edible fungi. Although this dry and cool spring has not offered ideal conditions for mushrooms to grow in the wild, Dave suggested that there are many reasons for hunting them.
Mushroom hunting can provide opportunities for discovery, healthy walking breaks, chances to draw and photograph, occasions for explorative eating, and also a way to commune with science and nature. Did you know that some mushrooms may even be used as a way to create colorful fabric dyes?
Layton’s presentation included photos of a wide range of shapes, colors, and sizes of mushrooms found in local backyards and woodlands. He named the schizophyllum, the Split Gilled, as the most common mushroom in Iowa. The underside of the mushroom’s cap is where the gills are located and the spores are formed. The color of mushrooms often changes as the fungus ages, and is not always a reliable tool for identification. Mushroom hunters are advised to never take the only one if only a single specimen is found in the area. Take a picture or take a portion, but do not remove the whole mushroom, or it might not reproduce.
Questions arose about the nutritional benefits of mushrooms. They are low in calories, have virtually no fat and no cholesterol, and are very low in sodium. Other health benefits credited to mushrooms are blood purification, anti-carcinogen properties, and metabolism boosting.
Know before putting any fungus in your mouth. Identify first and establish edibility later by asking an expert for help. Dave suggests joining a mushroom club (iowamushrooms.org), and he finds that iNaturalist is a good photography network identification system. Your local Iowa State Extension office might be able to help hunters connect with whom to ask.
Always cook your mushrooms! Very few wild fungi are edible raw. Cooking breaks down some, but not all, of the toxins that could cause sickness; however, no method of cooking will make poisonous mushrooms harmless.
Dave named three poisonous genera of mushrooms found in this area: Amanita, Galerina, and Lepiota, with such common names as Funeral Bells and Death Cap! Honey mushrooms are a parasitic mushroom, feeding on living organisms, which can kill acres of oak trees.
The tasty spring morel mushroom is king of the woods, and mushroom hunters often are secretive to their location. Dave suggested looking around dead cottonwoods and elms, and gave suggestions on how to identify the difference between morels and false morels.
Morels often form a symbiotic relationships with many types of trees, including elms. The unseen underground part of the mushroom is the mycelium, a matted network of fine threadlike hairs that connects the mushroom with the sugars the tree manufactures. These hair-like structures can grow underground, even covering thousands of acres. He recommended looking for chanterelles, giant puffballs, shaggy mane, chicken of the woods, and oyster mushrooms.
Sara McInerny brought in a large cluster of yellow oyster mushrooms that she found near her home for club members to examine. The club thanked Dave for a very informative and interesting presentation.
Jean Rouse shared “Tips and Tricks” with the group on seed-saving techniques.
To save seeds for next year, avoid storing them in warm and moist places where their viability deteriorates rapidly. She suggests storing seeds by placing them in a jar with a tissue that contains a small amount of powdered milk. The milk will absorb any moisture that is present. Keep the jar in the refrigerator until next season. Non-hybrid tomato seeds, muskmelon, and cucumbers are all good candidates for seed saving.
Jean also suggested a homeopathic solution for poison ivy is non-prescription Rhus Tox available from pharmacies. Jean offered her final tip by sharing a recipe for helping increase the vase time for lilacs. Smash the tips of the stems of freshly picked lilacs and put in a solution of one quart water, two tablespoons lemon juice, one tablespoon sugar, and one-half teaspoon of bleach. This preservation method will help improve the length of time lilacs will stay looking fresh by killing fungus.
Shirley Bergman, Co-District II director, announced that Independence Garden Club was the recipient of a Federated Garden Club grant. The grant will be used to offset the cost of preparing 16 tubs for placement along sidewalks of downtown Independence businesses. Three larger livestock tanks will be planted and placed in Riverwalk Park of Independence. The tubs will be planted with colorful cannas and assorted flowering annuals.
Treasurer Linda Bowden shared that Carson Frye was the 2021 Independence Dollars For Scholars Independence Garden Club recipient. Jamie Lee Thoma received the 2021 Jesup Dollars For Scholars award. Linda updated the club on the success of the May 15 Garden Club plant sale that was held at the Falcon Civic Center. A donation from the club will be given to the Independence Scout troop for assisting with carrying and setting up for the sale.
The club members also approved sending a donation for purchasing trophies for the 4-H home gardens.
President Cindy Walton reminded club members that the early registration deadline for attending the Federated Garden Clubs of Iowa annual state meeting is June 22. This year’s meeting will be in Clear Lake on Tuesday, June 22. See the spring issue of “The News” for registration information and to view the flower show schedule.
Shelly Hanson volunteered to be the new administrator of a Facebook page for the Independence Garden Club. Look for information about upcoming events on this site, and share news and photos with Shelly.
Next month’s meeting will be held at Doris Mueller’s Hwy. 52 Greenhouse in Garnavillo (26782 Hwy 52, Garnavillo, IA 52049). Doris has a special passion for hostas, but has a wide assortment of a variety of plants. Bring your own beverage, a sack lunch, and a chair. We will be carpooling from the Independence First United Methodist Church parking lot at 9:30 a.m. on June 15. If you missed the signup sheet, please call Mary Steuben at 319-230-8099 to let us know that you’d like to be included in the car pools.
The Independence Garden Club welcomes new members and guests, and invites interested people to come join the fun! Please contact President Cindy Walton (indeegardenlady@gmail.com) or check out the new Facebook (Independence Garden Club) page.