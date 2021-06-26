Thirteen members of the Independence Garden Club carpooled on a field trip on June 15 to the northeastern Iowa town of Garnavillo in Clayton County. Following a business meeting in the city park, the group explored the colorful city garden in the adjacent block.
The next stop took club members to Doris Mueller’s Highway 52 Greenhouse, where several people purchased plants to take to their own homes. Doris also had invited the group to come to visit her house a few miles further down the road. After following a winding, serpentine gravel lane, Doris’ estate was found amidst the shady, tall trees nestled among the hills and landscaped with hundreds of hostas. We’re calling her little bit of paradise Vista la Hosta, baby!
Doris told the group that she raises more than 300 named varieties of hosta at her home. These shade-tolerant plants thrive on the slopes surrounding her home. Companion plants found nearby that also enjoy growing in the cool shade included coleus, impatiens, ferns, and astilbe. Hostas, occasionally called plantain lilies, are well-known as shade lovers; however, their sunlight requirements vary widely.
Hostas are hardy perennials that are reliable garden classics and easy to grow. Doris showed the group various plants with colorations ranging from pale ivory to golden yellow to chartreuse to blue-green to deep forest green. Many varieties were variegated, having discrete markings of different colors. In addition to the kaleidoscope of colors, many hosta display a diverse array of textures and shapes. Many have coarse textures resembling corrugated cardboard. Others feature a puckered, wavy, or rippled appearance. Foliage for many of the smaller hosta might have a smooth and shiny surface, however. Size of the leaves differentiates the cultivars, as well. Some of the miniatures show nicely at the front of the border and along sidewalks, while the largest can grow as tall as four or five feet. There are hostas for nearly every home!
Hosta do grow flowers; however, they take a backseat to their gorgeous overlapping foliage. Many hosta flowers are lovely and fragrant, growing on spikes from the center of the plant. The bell-shaped blooms are favorites of hummingbirds, bees, and moths. The colors sported are often white to lavender to various purple hues. The flowers can be clustered or appear as single, trumpet-shaped blossoms.
The recitation of the Conservation Pledge commenced the business portion of the garden club meeting. Roll call was answered by naming a shade plant. May’s secretary report was approved, and the treasurer’s report was reviewed and filed. Arla Senko provided the June floral arrangement for the residents of BCHC Lexington Estate to enjoy.
Arla shared some advice for June’s Tips and Tricks. Mulch creates favorable conditions for termites, who like the moist spots for tunneling. She suggests that homeowners keep only a thin layer, less than 2 inches of mulch, within 12 inches of the foundation, and try to keep that area dry to discourage termites from tunneling close to the house. Never pile mulch high enough to touch the siding of your house. Cedar and cypress mulches are not favorite woods of termites. and so they are the preferred mulch for homeowners. Use these instead of hardwood or pine bark to discourage termite pests.
In addition, Arla had some suggestions on how to keep gorgeous geraniums. In order to keep your plants producing blooms, fertilize, fertilize, fertilize! Her sources recommend once — week application with a balanced, all-purpose formula such as 10-10-10. When temperatures rise above 90° Fahrenheit, it is wise to slow down using any fertilizer until temperatures have cooled. Revive plants then with the use of a bloom-buster product. Dead-heading is essential. Don’t clip off just the flower head – follow the spent flower’s stem back to the main stem branch and simply snap the entire stem off with the quick flick of the fingers. No scissors needed!
Joellen Yeager presented the Conservation & Ecology report by sharing information on benefits and cautions about summer watering. Joellen shared that gardeners should water as little as possible to conserve precious water resources. Container plants need frequent watering, but too much water can be harmful, too. Stick a finger into the soil as far as the second knuckle. If the soil is moist to that level, then Joellen recommends that watering is not necessary. It is better to water deeply until water runs out the bottom of the container than it is to frequently surface water. Water the roots and not the foliage to guard against root rot and mildew and diseases. The most desirable time in the day to water is early morning. Avoid watering in the heat of the day.
Linda Bowden shared that her silver maple trees were infected with white sticky masses caused from Cottony Maple Scales. Tiny insects leave very sticky residue that turns into a sooty mold on the branches and twigs called “honey-dew.” Soft-wooded maple trees such as silver maple are the preferred host. Read additional information about this condition from the Iowa State Extension Service.
Next month’s meeting, “Look on the Sunny Side – Sunflowers,” will be held at Gravel Road Sunflowers, 2879 King Avenue, Rowley. Danielle Youngblut, a recent graduate of Iowa State University, will be presenting what she has learned about growing sunflowers as a cash crop. She will offer a variety of sunflowers for purchase. Bring your own chair and beverage to the meeting on July 27 at 1:30 p.m. Call Cindy Walton (319-493-8920) if interested in a carpooling.
The Independence Garden Club welcomes new members and guests, and invites interested people to come join the fun! Please contact Cindy Walton (indeegardlady@gmail.com) for more information.