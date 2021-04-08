INDEPENDENCE – For their monthly meeting, members of the Independence Garden Club hatched a plan to make organic dyes with spices, fruit, and vegetables. Their “egg-ploration” and “egg-periments” with dying hard-boiled eggs were the focus during the monthly meeting held on Tuesday, March 23, at the Falcon Civic Center. It is hard to “egg-nore” the “egg-cellent” results they achieved!
Sixteen members answered roll call by describing a favorite Easter decoration. Some members brought in their favorites to share, including an “egg-quisite” quilted table runner, a basket filled with grass seed ready to be filled with Easter treats, and colorfully designed pysanky eggs decorated in the Czech tradition. President Cindy Walton called the meeting to order, followed by reciting the Conservation Pledge.
Prior to the meeting, several members prepared the dye ingredients at home by bringing a dye ingredient and water to a boil and then simmering before straining the dye mixture. The prepared dyes were produced from onion skins (orange), ground tumeric (yellow), purple cabbage (purple), blueberries (blue), spinach (green), and shredded beets (pink). A small splash of vinegar helps make the colors more vibrant.
Members lowered the white hard-boiled eggs into the dyes at the beginning of the club meeting, and allowed them to remain in the solutions as the business portion of the day was conducted. After soaking for several minutes, the hues ranged from pastel to rich rainbow colors. he eggs were dried and nestled in 30 bowls filled with Easter grass. Attaching colorful bows fashioned from ribbons was the final touch before the baskets would be delivered to senior residents of Lexington Estate.
Hostess Lynda Fiester provided tasty treats for the meeting. Ruth Hamilton took a "Bee" themed arrangement for the Lexington Estate residents to enjoy. It was noted that due to a conflict with the state Federated Garden Club meeting on June 22 that the local Independence Garden Club will reschedule its field trip meeting to June 15. Sign up for early registration deadline for the state meeting in Clear Lake by June 1 – see the Spring “NEWS” issue for further information. The May 25 meeting at Dan and Becky Alberts’ home will also need to be tentatively rescheduled to Tuesday, May 18. Make the changes in your program books.
Tips and Tricks were shared by Sara McInerny, who researched a variety of ideas and Internet resource sites for making automatic water supplies to hydrate outdoor gardens or indoor plants. Sara also found ideas for making biodegradable planters and seed-starting containers using recycled materials. A simple idea to try: Use coffee filters to keep soil from leaking out of pots!
Joellen Yeager defined a pollinator in her Conservation & Ecology report as any animal that helps a plant reproduce by moving its pollen from one plant to another. Bees, butterflies, moths, wasps, flies, bats, beetles, and birds are a few examples of pollinators who provide this essential role.
She gave five tips for starting a pollinator garden:
- Go native. Native plants are more attractive to local pollinators.
- Extend the feast. Use a combination of plants that will provide long, seasonal bloom.
- Add variety. Include a diverse array of flower colors, fragrance, heights, and shapes. Bees prefer blue, purple, white, and yellow flowers. Butterflies are drawn to red, yellow, orange, pink, and purple. Flowers planted in masses will lure more pollinators than a scattering of plants.
- Keep them energized. Collecting pollen and nectar is hard work. Pollinator plants should get ample sunlight. Provide rocks for resting and warming and add sources of shallow water for these essential animals.
- Provide safe havens. Dead wood, hollow logs, and tree stumps provide good nesting areas.
A lovely note was read from Vicki Jo McClintock. She wanted to commemorate what would have been her mother's 100th birthday by donating $100 to the Independence Garden Club. Her donation honors Lucille Franck, a long-time member. It was suggested that a portion of the money be used to purchase a library book for the Independence Public Library with a commemorative sticker honoring Lucille. The book committee will investigate the purchase of a wildflower book since that was a special love of hers.
Next month's meeting will be held at the Falcon Center at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 27. A clipboard was passed around to sign up for bringing supplies for the “Sow Easy Seed Balls” program that will be held that day. Members will be making seed balls from the traditional red clay and compost/potting soil mix to create small pellets containing seeds which will germinate when the weather conditions are ideal. Bring gloves, if desired. This will be messy fun! The seed balls will be given to local elementary classes to toss into the prairie grounds to help create a more diverse flowering mixture.
The Independence Garden Club welcomes new members and guests. Please contact President Cindy Walton (indeegardenlady@gmail.com) for more information.