INDEPENDENCE – In a special session held Thursday evening, the Independence City Council approved the hiring of Ashley Jasper as the new city clerk/treasurer. Former City Clerk Jeena Lynch Trumbauer recently took the position of finance director for the City of Waverly. Jasper is currently the city clerk/administrator for the City of Strawberry Point.
According Jasper’s online biography, she earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematics, and has served municipalities and private non-profits since 2012. She was previously the business office director at Good Neighbor Society in Manchester. Jasper is married with three young children, and resides in Manchester.
“Hello, Independence residents, business owners, and visitors!” Jasper stated Friday morning. “As a regular visitor to your community, I am honored to be appointed as the City’s next city clerk/treasurer. I come to you as a Certified Municipal Clerk and Certified Municipal Finance Officer having served in municipal government for six of the past seven years. I’m looking forward to meeting everyone, joining the City of Independence’s team, and having the opportunity to serve you. See you soon!”
Jasper is scheduled to start her new position in Independence on Thursday, April 15.