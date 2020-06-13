INDEPENDENCE – Independence’s not-for-profit utility is dedicating “Community Recharge” funds to support area pandemic relief efforts.
“The current public health emergency has increased the level of help people need from some of our community’s most vital support organizations,” said Kevin Sidles, general manager. “Independence Light & Power wants to do our part to help.”
To aid local relief efforts, the utility is making donations totaling $7,800. The local food pantry and Champs Cupboard have been selected to receive $3,900 each. The financial support will be used to provide food and personal care items for patrons. Independence Light & Power’s Community Recharge funds were provided by the community’s member-owned, not-for-profit wholesale power supplier, WPPI Energy.
WPPI established the Community Recharge program to help its membership address the local health and economic impacts of COVID-19.
The utility also continues to support customers who are experiencing financial hardship during these difficult times. The utility will continue to wave late fees and other related charges for non-payment through July 15. Customers are encouraged to contact the utility for their specific needs.
“Now more than ever, Independence Light & Power’s commitment to the people and businesses we serve goes beyond safe and reliable energy,” said Sidles. “You can count on us to stand by our community.”
“Thank you so much to IL&P for your generous donation,” said Jan Rowland, Independence Area Food Pantry director. “We will use this to buy toilet paper and other non-food necessities.”
“The outpouring of support for our students has been tremendous,” said Kim Hansen on behalf of the Champs Feed the Mustangs committee. “We know there is a need, and we are happy to serve the community this way. The generous donation from Indytel has made it possible to provide hundreds of students with much-needed meals.”
Independence Light & Power is a locally owned, not-for-profit electric utility serving 3,200 customers in the Independence area. Learn more at www.indytel.com.