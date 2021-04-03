WASHINGTON, D.C. – Independence Light & Power, Telecommunications has earned the American Public Power Association’s (APPA) Safety Award of Excellence for safe operating practices in 2020. The utility earned a first place award in the category for utilities with 15,000 to 29,999 worker-hours of annual worker exposure.
“Utilities that receive an APPA Safety Award have demonstrated that they have made the health and safety of their employees a core value,” said Brandon Wylie, chair of APPA’s safety committee and director of training and safety at Electric Cities of Georgia. “Designing and maintaining a top-notch utility safety program takes a lot of hard work and commitment. These utilities and their communities should be very proud.”
From across the country, 329 utilities entered the annual safety awards. Entrants were placed in categories according to their number of worker-hours and ranked based on the most incident-free records during 2020. The incidence rate, used to judge entries, is based on the number of work-related reportable injuries or illnesses and the number of worker-hours during 2020, as defined by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).
“Electric line work is one of the top 10 most dangerous jobs in the country. It takes a concentrated effort by our entire staff to keep safety at the top of the priority list while moving progressively toward our goals. I would like to thank the entire staff, and especially our safety committee, for their commitment to safety,” said Kevin Sidles, general manager.