INDEPENDENCE – Another sign that spring is around the corner is the (almost) annual Lions Club pie sale.
Last year, the Independence Lions made the difficult decision to suspend the sale due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, the organization is taking orders for pies, cookies, and soups.
The choices include:
- Pies – apple ($10), cherry ($11), strawberry rhubarb ($10), Southern pecan ($11), French silk ($15), and a 14-slice variety cheesecake ($16)
- Cookie dough ($10) – chocolate chip, triple chocolaty chip, and peanut butter
- Soups – Wisconsin cheese ($17), cheesy chicken tortilla ($17) and old-fashioned chicken noodle ($16)
Sales continue through Friday, March 12. Money is due at the time of order. Orders may be picked up on Saturday, March 27, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 905 5th Avenue NE (the former laundromat across the street from the Bulletin Journal office). Be sure to bring your receipt.
For more information, contact Tim Reed at 319-334-3877.
Lions: We Serve.