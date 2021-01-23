INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library (IPL) is excited to announce the continuation of the Cinema Saturday program that began in December. Each Saturday when you check out one or more movies from the library, you will receive a gift bag (one per household) filled with goodies to go along with your movie.
During the month of January, you will also receive a coupon from R&R Cafe (located in downtown Independence) for a discounted angus cheeseburger meal, which includes French fries and a drink!
Jane Watson, Independence Public Library patron, is finding Cinema Saturdays at IPL a bright spot in her week. With so many things halted due to COVID-19, Jane said she is thankful for a chance to drive the 34-mile round trip to Independence to pick up a movie, gift bag (candy and popcorn), and local restaurant coupon.
“This year with church activities, clubs, and volunteer opportunities coming to a halt, seniors are in need of a little pick-me-up. Living in the country with neighbors a good distance away, I look forward to the joy of talking to someone face-to-face when I pick up my movie and the cute gift bags. Some weeks, the only thing on my calendar is ‘Cinema Saturday,’ and I absolutely look forward to it. Thank you for giving us something extra like this. I hope it continues!”
Movies may be reserved online from our collection, just as you would reserve a book. If you search our catalog with “DVD” in the search box, you will find a list of all the movies we have available for checkout. You may also call or email the library and reserve a movie one of those ways, if you prefer.
With approximately 1,500 movies in our collection, we’re confident there is something for everyone. So don’t forget to pick up a movie, goodie bag, and coupon from R&R Cafe each Saturday through the month of January for Cinema Saturday at the library!
Although the library continues to offer curbside service, it is now open but with a limit of 25 people (patrons and staff) at one time. Time limits for browsing and checkout are 30 minutes, and computer usage is set to 45 minutes. Library hours are currently 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Masks are required, as per city mandate.
If you have any questions or need help picking out a movie, please call us at 319-334-2470 or email iplcirculation@gmail.com. Also, be on the lookout for another local restaurant coupon in February for Cinema Saturday at the library!