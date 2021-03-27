INDEPENDENCE – One Book One Independence (OBOI) was a great success again this year! “This Tender Land” by William Kent Krueger, a true-to-life Depression-era story, took us along on a journey with Odie and his brother Albert as they traveled along the Mississippi River on a life-altering adventure.
Krueger shared his personal journey writing what he calls his updated version of Huckleberry Finn during “An Evening with William Kent Krueger.” Another highlight was the “Prohibition in Eastern Iowa” program, held at the Allerton Brewing Company with author Linda McCann, who shared fascinating information specific to the local area regarding Prohibition.
The journey of One Book One Independence 2021 is officially over March 31. Did you know that there are prizes for those who participated? Don’t forget to log your OBOI participation via Beanstack or turn in a paper copy to the library by April 10. Some activities give you an automatic entry, or completing 10 activities allows you to enter the drawing. Prizes are six gift baskets, and each one is centered around the themes of our featured title, “This Tender Land” by William Kent Krueger. The basket themes are Mississippi River (adults), Mississippi River (kids), William Kent Krueger (adults), Writing (kids and teens), Meskwaki Cooking (adults), and Gone Fishing (adults). Don’t miss out on the opportunity for a chance to win one of these fun baskets!
The Independence Public Library would love feedback on OBOI 2021 programs, activities, etc. You can have your voice heard by filling out a survey. You will find the link to the survey at https://tinyurl.com/oboisurvey2021. We encourage everyone to do so, as this helps us know what you enjoyed, any thoughts or concerns, and how to best move forward in the future. Thank you in advance for doing this. Also, please return copies of “This Tender Land” to the library when you are finished.
We hope that you enjoyed One Book One Independence as much as the library staff did! There were many great programs and activities to enjoy. Author William Kent Krueger returned for a second talk, “The Transformational Power of Storytelling.” The Mississippi River Museum programs “Rockin’ Reptiles” and “Culture, Commerce, and Conservation on the Mississippi River” were a big hit with everyone. Outdoor river programs included “Snowshoeing by the Wapsi” and “Ice Fishing and Survival Skills.” Engaging ideas came from ASL and Deaf Culture Basics, Depression-Era Cooking with Dan and Lizzie, and the Rock Candy Workshop. Podcasts of memories of the Depression and World War II from local nursing home residents have been posted and continue to be available at https://tinyurl.com/iplpodcast. These are just a sprinkling of the activities and programs offered through One Book One Independence this year.
Thanks to everyone for participating and helping to make OBOI 2021 a great success! We look forward to a new journey next year.
What’s Next
The next big event that’s just around the corner is the summer reading program. This program officially begins June 1 with the theme “Reading Colors Your World.” There will be prizes, events, and activities for everyone to enjoy again this year. The library will be utilizing the Beanstack program again, and will also have hard copies available for those who would rather log their activities on paper. We want to make it as easy as possible for everyone to read, enjoy our programs, and win prizes! Look for more information regarding the summer reading program activities and programs.
For more information, please email iplprograms@gmail.com, stop in, or call the library at 319-334-2470.