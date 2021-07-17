INDEPENDENCE – The Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) recently announced $2.6 million in grant funding to help 26 communities across the state revitalize their downtown districts. The grants were awarded through the Community Catalyst Building Remediation program.
Each community is awarded a $100,000 grant to help redevelop or rehabilitate underused buildings as a way to stimulate economic growth and reinvestment in the community.
“Downtown districts are the heart and soul of our communities, and their strength is critical to the state’s overall well-being,” IEDA and Iowa Finance Authority Executive Director Debi Durham said. “The Community Catalyst program not only helps strengthen our downtowns at a critical time of economic recovery, it also inspires growth and development for years to come.”
The City of Independence and STAN Development, owner of the historic King’s Hall building in downtown Independence, was one of those awarded the Catalyst by the Iowa Economic Development Authority. This is the second grant in as many years awarded to Independence. Last year’s grant was awarded to the Letyze building. Work is to begin there shortly.
According to Nate Whited of STAN Development, “We are absolutely thrilled to learn the Iowa Economic Development Authority selected King’s Hall for this year’s Catalyst Grant. We feel a tremendous amount of responsibility as caretakers of this iconic building. King’s Hall should be considered one of the signature structures of downtown Independence, and this grant will help ensure it remains that way for several generations.”
Whited added, “We at STAN Development would like to thank Buchanan County Economic Development Director Lisa Kremer for her time and help with the grant application. We so appreciate the support of Mayor Davis, City Manager Al Roder, Independence Area Chamber of Commerce Director Nikki Barth, and the Independence City Council for their encouragement and support of our efforts.”
The Community Catalyst Building Remediation program is funded through an appropriation from the Iowa Legislature. This is the fourth year these grants are being made available via the IEDA, and continued funding is based on annual availability.
Per program rules, at least 40 percent of the grants were awarded to cities with populations of less than 1,500. The grants will support local improvement projects such as façade upgrades, building rehabilitations, and renovations. Cities are required to provide financial and/or in-kind resources to supplement these projects.
To find out more about the Community Catalyst program, visit iowaeda.com/catalyst. If interested in applying for a catalyst grant in Buchanan County, contact Buchanan County Economic Development Director Lisa Kremer at director@growbuchanan.com or call 319-334-7497.