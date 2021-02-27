IOWA CITY – Three Independence High School graduates work for the award-winning Daily Iowa, the University of Iowa’s newspaper. One, Ryan Adams, was recently selected as a first-place award winner by the Iowa Newspaper Association (INA).
The Daily Iowan (DI) was named the INA’s 2021 Newspaper of the Year, beating the Des Moines Register and every other professional newspaper in the state.
According to a press release, the DI won the association’s top honor for an unprecedented second straight year and the fourth time (1976, 1981, 2020, 2021) in the 52-year history of the award. The Newspaper of the Year is presented to the newspaper that accumulates the highest point total from placing first, second, or third in individual categories.
Adams was selected, along with co-worker Shivansh Ahuja, for Best Slideshow for their coverage of the Iowa-Minnesota football game.
“I am very proud of the work that has been done and look forward to what comes next,” said Adams.
“Ryan is a dedicated photojournalist with a strong eye for vivid, visual storytelling,” said Josie Fischels, an Independence alumna and a DI staffer. “Working alongside him has been amazing to see the high level of talent that can come from a small town in Iowa. I’m excited to see what projects he pursues next.
“I’m incredibly proud to be part of a paper that has achieved such an immense honor two years running,” continued Fishels. “We are a team of over 100 incredibly dedicated young journalists, nearly all of us with full class course loads on top of our work at the DI. Several of us have additional jobs. The fact that we fill the Daily Iowan each day with award-winning journalism is something to be extremely proud of, even if we weren’t awarded for it on this level. As someone who came into college being extremely new to this field, the ways in which the DI has allowed me to grow is exponential.”
Newest of the Independence alumni on the DI staff is Ailis McCardle.
“I began working as a news reporter at the DI this last fall semester, so my news coverage was included amongst the material evaluated as part of the award process,” said McCardle. “It’s fun to be part of the Daily Iowan staff, and we are all obviously very excited about receiving the awards. The staff is very supportive, and we love seeing each other succeed and sharing each other’s work. We are part of an extremely collaborative field, as I’m sure you know, and we would not be as successful as we are if we didn’t have such positive relationships in the newsroom. I’m very proud to see my fellow IHS alum doing so well.”
Here are the rest of the first-place awards for the Daily Iowan:
- General Excellence – Marissa Payne and Sarah Watson, editors
- Coverage of Government and Politics
- Coverage of Education
- Coverage of Agriculture
- Coverage of Business
- Coverage of Court and Crime
- Total Newspaper Design
- Best Use of Graphics
- Best Newspaper Website
- Best Use of Social Media
- Best Podcast – “On the Record”
- Best Breaking News Photo – Katie Goodale (Des Moines protest)
- Best Sports Photo – Shivansh Ahuja (Iowa-Ohio State wrestling)
- Best Photo Story – Katina Zentz and Katie Goodale (Trump rally)
- Best Photographer – Katie Goodale
- Best News Feature Story – Katelyn Weisbrod (from pre-med to organic farming)
- Best Sports Story – Anna Kayser (Michael Kemerer’s return to the mat)
- Best Sports Feature Story – Shivansh Ahuja (Lisa Bluder: 20 years of making leaders)
- Master Columnist – Elijah Helton
- Best Ad Designer – Heidi Owen
- Best Web Advertisement – Heidi Owen
- Best Ad Featuring Financial, Insurance, or Other Professional Service – Heidi Owen
- Best Ad Featuring Automotive, Boats, Tires, etc. – Heidi Owen
Visit https://dailyiowan.com to learn more about the DI newspaper.