Molly Rothman

Molly Rothman, who plays boardinghouse owner Harriet Gunther in IHS’s fall play, Ain’t She Sweet, practices some 1920s dance steps at rehearsal on Tuesday evening on the auditorium stage.

 By Traci Kullmer/County Editor

INDEPENDENCE – The drama department at Independence Senior High will perform its fall play, Ain’t She Sweet, a comedy in two acts by Craig Sodaro from Heuer Publishing LLC, on November 13, 14, and 15 in the jr/sr high auditorium, 700 20th Avenue, SW. The performances on Friday, November 13, and Saturday, November 14, begin at 7:30 p.m., and the matinee on Sunday, November 15, starts at 3 p.m.

Play Synopsis

Harriet Gunther’s Chicago boardinghouse for young ladies almost loses its good reputation in a single night in 1925. Three gangsters posing as the new “help” invade the house looking for a treasure supposedly hidden there by a notorious but now-dead gangster. To complicate matters, the world’s greatest screen lover and his director take refuge in the house to escape rabid fans. A would-be writer promises to do anything to find the girl of his dreams who lives in the house – only he doesn’t know which one. Father-and-son tycoons insist on impressing as many of the girls in the house as they can. Topping it off, a nosy neighbor is sure Harriet is running a speakeasy. Is it any wonder several of the girls fall hard for the intruders?

COVID-19 Culture

Preparing to perform a play is no easy thing in our COVID-19 world. Just ask Gina Homan, director of Ain’t She Sweet.

“The first month of rehearsals were conducted via Zoom,” she said. “Our first in-person rehearsal was on October 6.”

At rehearsals, students wear masks, and Homan reminds them to social distance when there’s a break in the action on the stage. Performances will be different due to COVID-19, too. This year, no food or drinks will be served, and intermission will be brief. In terms of audience size limitations, Homan and Activities Director Justin Putz are working on a plan.

“We started by polling the students in the show regarding tickets, giving them first rights so their families may attend,” Homan said. “We’ll group the families, and everyone in the audience will wear masks. We’ll social distance between groups, with Mr. Putz seeing to placement. Audience members will not be able to choose their seats.”

Homan believes they’ll be able to safely seat approximately 175 people per show, and allow as many members of the general public as they can. Those who attend are asked to follow COVID-19 guidelines, and to stay home if feeling unwell. In addition, Homan and Putz are working to establish a streaming option for people to watch the show from home. Look for more information about that in future issues of the Bulletin Journal.

Tickets to the play are $10 each, and are available at the door or by contacting the office at the jr/sr high school at 319-334-7405.

The Cast

Gunther House Residents

Harriet Gunther, owner – Molly Rothman

Edna – Jazlyn Smith

Hope – Laura Smith

Camille – Grace Reidy

Marian – Kylee Jacobsen

Zelda – Chloe Rehmert

Dede – Cierra Michael

Lucille Lou Lout, neighbor – Madison Mestad

Gangster Siblings

Thelma Louise – Allison Broughton

Pretty Baby – Carter Homan

Babs – Natalee Anderson

The Rich and the Famous

Marshall Fielding III – Robert Hansen

Marsh IV – JT Thomas

Aubrey Hills – Ryan DeBoer

Rufus Valentine – Hunter Johnson

Fans/Paparazzi

Suzie – Sydney Graham

Blanche – Zoe Steil

Dorothy – Ceraphine Franck

Mary – Komachi Uematsu

Marvin the Paparazzi – Pan Taweephonsomkiat

The Writer

X. Scott Fitzherald – Matthew Tudor

The Crimefighters

Officer O’Malley – Lauren Miller

Elliot Mess – Jasen Rice

Violet Mess – Amanda Justason

Tech/Backstage Crew

Kenzie Schroeder, Aila Anderson, Alex Grimm, Andrew Parmer, Caitlyn Hogan

Student Director

Aidan Anderson

Costumes and Props

Catherine Smith – Waterloo Playhouse

Hair and Makeup

Jessica Michael, Kenzie Schroeder, and the students from Capri College

Special Thanks

Carole Franz, David Lang, Goodwill, Tina Ostrander, Spahn & Rose, Brian Reidy, Kim Reidy, Tim Homan, Tim Tudor, Roger Barloon, Kate Barloon, Jonathan Roeder, Ben Rothman, Sarah Rothman, Kate Miller, Reese Ridenour, Rumor Ridenour, Brooklyn Williamson, Charlie McCardle

Director

Gina Homan