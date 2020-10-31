INDEPENDENCE – The drama department at Independence Senior High will perform its fall play, Ain’t She Sweet, a comedy in two acts by Craig Sodaro from Heuer Publishing LLC, on November 13, 14, and 15 in the jr/sr high auditorium, 700 20th Avenue, SW. The performances on Friday, November 13, and Saturday, November 14, begin at 7:30 p.m., and the matinee on Sunday, November 15, starts at 3 p.m.
Play Synopsis
Harriet Gunther’s Chicago boardinghouse for young ladies almost loses its good reputation in a single night in 1925. Three gangsters posing as the new “help” invade the house looking for a treasure supposedly hidden there by a notorious but now-dead gangster. To complicate matters, the world’s greatest screen lover and his director take refuge in the house to escape rabid fans. A would-be writer promises to do anything to find the girl of his dreams who lives in the house – only he doesn’t know which one. Father-and-son tycoons insist on impressing as many of the girls in the house as they can. Topping it off, a nosy neighbor is sure Harriet is running a speakeasy. Is it any wonder several of the girls fall hard for the intruders?
COVID-19 Culture
Preparing to perform a play is no easy thing in our COVID-19 world. Just ask Gina Homan, director of Ain’t She Sweet.
“The first month of rehearsals were conducted via Zoom,” she said. “Our first in-person rehearsal was on October 6.”
At rehearsals, students wear masks, and Homan reminds them to social distance when there’s a break in the action on the stage. Performances will be different due to COVID-19, too. This year, no food or drinks will be served, and intermission will be brief. In terms of audience size limitations, Homan and Activities Director Justin Putz are working on a plan.
“We started by polling the students in the show regarding tickets, giving them first rights so their families may attend,” Homan said. “We’ll group the families, and everyone in the audience will wear masks. We’ll social distance between groups, with Mr. Putz seeing to placement. Audience members will not be able to choose their seats.”
Homan believes they’ll be able to safely seat approximately 175 people per show, and allow as many members of the general public as they can. Those who attend are asked to follow COVID-19 guidelines, and to stay home if feeling unwell. In addition, Homan and Putz are working to establish a streaming option for people to watch the show from home. Look for more information about that in future issues of the Bulletin Journal.
Tickets to the play are $10 each, and are available at the door or by contacting the office at the jr/sr high school at 319-334-7405.
The Cast
Gunther House Residents
Harriet Gunther, owner – Molly Rothman
Edna – Jazlyn Smith
Hope – Laura Smith
Camille – Grace Reidy
Marian – Kylee Jacobsen
Zelda – Chloe Rehmert
Dede – Cierra Michael
Lucille Lou Lout, neighbor – Madison Mestad
Gangster Siblings
Thelma Louise – Allison Broughton
Pretty Baby – Carter Homan
Babs – Natalee Anderson
The Rich and the Famous
Marshall Fielding III – Robert Hansen
Marsh IV – JT Thomas
Aubrey Hills – Ryan DeBoer
Rufus Valentine – Hunter Johnson
Fans/Paparazzi
Suzie – Sydney Graham
Blanche – Zoe Steil
Dorothy – Ceraphine Franck
Mary – Komachi Uematsu
Marvin the Paparazzi – Pan Taweephonsomkiat
The Writer
X. Scott Fitzherald – Matthew Tudor
The Crimefighters
Officer O’Malley – Lauren Miller
Elliot Mess – Jasen Rice
Violet Mess – Amanda Justason
Tech/Backstage Crew
Kenzie Schroeder, Aila Anderson, Alex Grimm, Andrew Parmer, Caitlyn Hogan
Student Director
Aidan Anderson
Costumes and Props
Catherine Smith – Waterloo Playhouse
Hair and Makeup
Jessica Michael, Kenzie Schroeder, and the students from Capri College
Special Thanks
Carole Franz, David Lang, Goodwill, Tina Ostrander, Spahn & Rose, Brian Reidy, Kim Reidy, Tim Homan, Tim Tudor, Roger Barloon, Kate Barloon, Jonathan Roeder, Ben Rothman, Sarah Rothman, Kate Miller, Reese Ridenour, Rumor Ridenour, Brooklyn Williamson, Charlie McCardle
Director
Gina Homan