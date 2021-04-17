INDEPENDENCE – Independence Light & Power, Telecommunications (Indytel) is an integral part of the community, and we are dedicated to contributing to a great quality of life in Independence. We are, after all, your friends and neighbors. Here are a few of the ways we make a difference where we live.
Electrify Your Yard, Get Great Rebates
With electric lawn equipment, you can now have a great looking yard without waking your neighbors. Our rebates make switching to a new electric mower, trimmer, chain saw, or leaf blower easier than ever. Get a rebate of 10 percent on your purchase price!
Energy Rebates to Keep Cool
Does your central air conditioner need some TLC? Air conditioners can lose up to 5 percent of their original efficiency every year if they are not serviced. That’s why we offer a $25 cash rebate to get your A/C tuned up by a professional service technician. You’ll use less energy, because your air conditioner will run more efficiently.
Get Some Green to Plant a Tree
Shade trees can help reduce air conditioning costs in the summer. That’s why we’re giving cash rebates equal to 50 percent of the price of a new tree, up to $50 per shade tree. Stay cool in the shade, and reduce energy costs.
For complete rebate details and to download applications, visit indytel.com.
At Independence Light & Power, Telecommunications, we join forces with other local not-for-profit utilities through WPPI Energy to share resources and lower costs.