Information About Upcoming State Wrestling Tournament
Independence, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 87%
- Feels Like: 12°
- Heat Index: 25°
- Wind: 17 mph
- Wind Chill: 12°
- UV Index: 1 Low
- Sunrise: 07:23:18 AM
- Sunset: 05:19:28 PM
- Dew Point: 22°
- Visibility: 3 mi
Today
Snow showers early will become steadier snow in the afternoon. Areas of freezing rain possible. High 32F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Tonight
Snow in the evening will taper off to light snow overnight. Low 28F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
Tomorrow
Mainly cloudy with snow showers around in the morning. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%.
Weather Alert
...Winter Storm This Weekend... .A winter storm will move across the area this weekend bringing snow, sleet and freezing rain to much of the area. Gusty winds are also expected which should create drifting snow. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM SATURDAY TO NOON CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation in the form of snow, sleet and freezing rain expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Iowa. * WHEN...From 9 AM Saturday to noon CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
Next 12 Hours
Wind: SE @ 17mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 13°
Heat Index: 26°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: ESE @ 18mph
Precip: 39% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 13°
Heat Index: 26°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2 mi
Wind: ESE @ 18mph
Precip: 46% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 14°
Heat Index: 27°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2 mi
Wind: ESE @ 17mph
Precip: 30% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 14°
Heat Index: 26°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: ESE @ 17mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 14°
Heat Index: 27°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: ESE @ 17mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 14°
Heat Index: 27°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: ESE @ 17mph
Precip: 16% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 14°
Heat Index: 27°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: ESE @ 18mph
Precip: 34% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 14°
Heat Index: 27°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: ESE @ 19mph
Precip: 33% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 16°
Heat Index: 28°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: ESE @ 18mph
Precip: 37% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 18°
Heat Index: 30°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 2 mi
Wind: ESE @ 19mph
Precip: 44% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 19°
Heat Index: 31°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 2 mi
Wind: ESE @ 18mph
Precip: 50% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 20°
Heat Index: 32°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 2 mi
