As with everyone and everything else, things have changed with my job as a naturalist. I am of course not presenting educational programs for groups at either school or civic events, and we are not able to present any public programming where we encourage groups. So, there has been a lot of work on things behind the scenes, and I will be spending a lot of time in the next few weeks doing work on invasive species removal.
Garlic mustard is one of the major invaders of Iowa’s woodland habitats that also happens to be one of those that are easiest to remove. Like dandelions, garlic mustard was deliberately brought to the U.S. as a garden crop. Leaves of the plant were eaten as an early spring green. It was also used as a flavoring (see recipes below); it smells and tastes a bit like garlic.
Botanically speaking, the plant is in the mustard family. Commonly, the plants of this family produce a large number of seeds, and garlic mustard certainly follows that pattern. Each plant begins its growth from seed in the warmer months of the year, forming a nice taproot. Leaves die back late in the fall, allowing the plant to continue to store energy after most others are killed by the cold.
Very early the following spring, new leaves appear above the leaf litter of the forest floor and, by the time many other wildflowers start to emerge, garlic mustard has quite a head start and can outcompete the late arrivals for sun, water, and nutrients. By mid-May, numerous tiny, four-petaled white flowers have opened. Seeds start to form from those first flowers while even more flowers bloom and set seed for nearly a month. In June, the seeds have matured and are ready to spread as any animal brushes past the pods and opens them to fall to the forest floor and begin growing.
Removal of this forest floor non-native invader allows native wildflowers an opportunity to return to habitats they should thrive in. Management of garlic mustard is typically a two-part procedure: chemical herbicides can be used in late fall when other plant vegetation has died back and only garlic mustard leaves remain to be killed; and hand pulling the plants in early spring before flowers appear to prevent the spread of new seed or by pulling, bagging, and removing the larger flowering plants.
In areas where new seed is not brought into the habitat by flooding or wildlife, it may take several years of this dual process to eliminate the seed bed and completely remove the garlic mustard. If there is a nearby source of seed spread, the task becomes much more challenging and takes a perennial effort.
Because the task of pulling is a daunting and time-consuming effort, we are not able to control this invasive plant in all of our forest parks, and we have concentrated staff efforts at four sites – Fontana, Jakway, Putty Root, and Schneider-Heinick-Rowe. We also have a couple of parks with minimal garlic mustard where we monitor and pull to prevent the invasion from getting a good foothold – Boies Bend, parts of Three Elms, and Guy Grover.
If you are like me and unable to perform your usual spring tasks, are looking for an opportunity to complete a service project, want to try a wild food, or just need a reason to get outdoors in an area where you can easily avoid others and help a natural habitat, I am willing to work with you one-on-one from a socially safe distance to show you how to identify garlic mustard and properly remove it. Send me an email at scabell@co.buchanan.ia.us, and we can make an appointment to get you started.
Garlic Mustard Recipes
Garlic mustard is a great vegetable, but it must be handled correctly so its intrinsic bitterness is held in check and prevented from running rampant. Stir-frying followed by simmering in a strongly seasoned sauce does the trick.
Garlic Mustard and Spinach Raviolis with Garlic Mustard Pesto
Developed by Robert Dunn, executive chef, Belmont Conference Center
Raviolis:
• 4 shallots/1 clove garlic
• 2 c. spinach
• 2 c. garlic mustard
• 4 oz. ricotta cheese
• 2 oz. Parmesan cheese
• 2 oz. chopped sundried tomatoes
• 6 sheets fresh pasta
Sauté shallots and garlic in 2 T. butter until tender. Add spinach and garlic mustard greens, and wilt. Season with salt and pepper. Remove from pan and cool slightly. Squeeze excess liquid from green and chop. Combine all ingredients and season to taste. Cut pasta sheets to desired size. Egg wash pasta and fill with garlic mustard and spinach mixture. Fork edges to seal. Cook 3 to 4 minutes in boiling salt water.
Pesto:
• 1 c. garlic mustard
• 1/2 c. basil
• 3 cloves garlic
• 2 oz. toasted pine nuts
• 4 oz. olive oil
• Juice of 1 lemon
In food processor, combine all ingredients except olive oil. Puree and add olive oil with processor running. Toss cooked raviolis with pesto.
Time required: 1 hour
Serves: 10
Garlic Mustard in Lemon Sauce
Serve this Asian-flavored side dish with brown rice.
4 1/2 T. kuzu or tapioca flour
3 T. vegetable glycerin, barley malt, rice syrup, or honey
2 c. water
1/2 T. liquid stevia
6 T. lemon juice
1/2 T. lemon extract
3/4 t. salt
3/4 t. ground cloves,
3/4 t. ground allspice
3/4 t. ground star anise
4 1/2 T. peanut oil
6 c. young garlic mustard leaves, chopped
3 cloves of garlic, chopped
1. Mix together all ingredients – except the garlic mustard leaves, garlic, and peanut oil – in a saucepan with a whisk. Bring to a boil over medium heat, stirring constantly. Reduce the heat to low, cover, and simmer 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.
2. Meanwhile, heat the oil in a wok or skillet and stir-fry the garlic mustard and garlic 90 seconds, stirring constantly.
3. Pour the sauce over the garlic mustard mixture and cook over high heat 3 minutes or until the garlic mustard leaves are tender, stirring constantly.
Serves: 6
Many more recipes are available at www.buchanancountyparks.com under the educational programs tab.